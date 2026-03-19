South Carolina’s Bid to Regulate ‘Cannabis Consumables’ Implodes

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by WILL FOLKS

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A bid to regulate so-called “cannabis consumables” in South Carolina imploded on the floor of the state’s Senate this week – putting the future of this rapidly expanding industry in limbo and dealing yet another blow to the leadership of the chamber’s top Republican, Shane Massey.

Massey – who favors a total ban on cannabis consumables in the Palmetto State – attempted to cut a deal with his fellow Republican hardliners this week. That deal would have amended a House bill (H. 3924) to more tightly limit the sale of these products. Along with wheeling-and-dealing S.C. senator Michael Johnson, who is being touted as Massey’s eventual replacement as majority leader, Massey sought to push through a “compromise” that would have regulated the potency of these products, limited their sale to liquor stores and restricted their availability to adults over the age of 21 years.

This deal was reportedly struck during a GOP caucus dinner on Wednesday evening (March 18, 2026).

“Johnson and Massey cut a deal with the hardliners, shut out the Democrats and tried to ram a terrible amendment down our throats,” one senator who spoke with FITSNews on condition of anonymity said.

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What happened? Just like last year’s debate on tort reform, Massey got rolled.

The Senate narrowly approved the controversial amendment, but then refused to pass the bill.

“Johnson and Massey got pantsed,” one lobbyist tracking the deliberations told us.

To recap: South Carolina has been struggling for the past two years to regulate psychoactive cannabinoids present in food and drinks sold at retail establishments across the state (often with tragically unintended consequences). Since the passage of the 2018 farm bill at the federal level, a multitude of hemp-based products have been legal across the country – creating a booming industry that has resisted regulation and placed further strain on already struggling beer and liquor retailers.

The adult beverage industry has fought back, seeking to either ban the sale of these competing products altogether – or force them to be sold at liquor stores under the state’s current regulatory framework for intoxicating libations.

Meanwhile, law enforcement – especially the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) – has stepped up its efforts to crack down on these cannabis consumables in the Palmetto State.

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“These products are incredibly dangerous,” chief Mark Keel of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said during a recent legislative hearing on this issue. “These users have no idea what they are ingesting.”

Senators had hoped to land on a deal that would have permitted cannabis consumables to be sold in gummy and beverage form in state-alone hemp stores only. These facilities would not be allowed to operate within 1,000 feet of schools or churches, and would have been restricted from tobacco and/or alcohol sales.

When Massey and Johnson attempted to pass the bill with their hardline amendment, though, a shocking outcome ensued. By a vote of 25 –15, the bill was defeated.

Prior to the pivotal vote, two Democrat senators – Russell Ott and Ed Sutton – turned the debate on its ear, accusing the GOP of picking winners and losers in the retail marketplace and limiting the legal rights of adult consumers.

“Democrats took the free market/libertarian approach,” one State House observer told us.

Specifically, Democrats argued that the hardline “compromise” was anathema to the free market – and would shut down dozens of standalone hemp stores which have been operating in good faith.

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The Senate is entering into the second week of debate on the regulation of hemp-based THC drinks and gummies. Federal provisions mean these products can be (and are being) legally sold here in SC. We have to pass a strong bill that sets a 21+ age verification requirement, limits… pic.twitter.com/PSMu8FZYH6 — Russell Ott (@SenRussellOtt) March 18, 2026

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“Democrats closed ranks and said you’re not taking away rights from adults and picking winners and losers with a heavy hand,” one senator who spoke with us on condition of anonymity said.

Joining these Democrats were many of the GOP hardliners whose support Massey and Johnson were hoping to secure – including senators Lee Bright, Richard Cash and Mike Reichenbach, who is currently the lieutenant gubernatorial nominee of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson (whose office, incidentally, is prosecuting many of the new vape shop cases).

Sources close to Massey and Johnson made it clear there would be an attempt to resurrect the bill this week, but its future remains very much in doubt considering Democrats will not support an overly restrictive bill and the far right will not budge on its desire for a total ban of these products.

“Nothing will pass now in South Carolina this year and we will continue to be in the same boat we are now,” a source following the debate told us. “Some say all these products are legal, some say none of them are, and some say some are some aren’t depends on the product. A damn mess.”

Meanwhile, Massey continues to demonstrate a galling inability to “read the room” when it comes to advancing important legislation through the Senate.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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