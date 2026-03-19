S.C. Race-Based Suburban Shooter Pleads Guilty

Guilty plea resolves federal case against Jonathan Felkel — with roughly eight to nine years of prison time now contemplated under a negotiated agreement.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by JENN WOOD

***

A Columbia, South Carolina man accused of firing a rifle into the air while shouting at a black neighbor outside the gated entrance to their Spring Valley subdivision has admitted in federal court that he targeted the victim because of his race — formally pleading guilty to a federal civil rights offense tied to the July 2025 confrontation.

Jonathan Andrew Felkel, 34, entered his guilty plea this week before U.S. district court judge Mary Geiger Lewis, admitting he violated the housing rights of his neighbor under the federal Fair Housing Act by using force and intimidation to interfere with the victim’s right to occupy his home without racial discrimination.

Under the amended plea agreement (.pdf), Felkel pleaded guilty to the first count of the federal indictment — interference with housing rights — while the firearm count originally leveled against him is expected to be dismissed as part of the negotiated resolution.

The agreement included a jointly stipulated sentencing range of 96 to 108 months of actual incarceration — effectively eight to nine years in federal prison — followed by supervised release, although the final sentence remains at the discretion of the court.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

WHAT FELKEL ADMITTED

According to federal prosecutors, the incident occurred in the early morning hours of July 17, 2025, when Felkel drove into the Spring Valley neighborhood and encountered his neighbor, identified in federal filings only as J.M., standing near the subdivision gate.

Investigators say Felkel fired a rifle into the air and shouted, “you better run, boy!” before later telling law enforcement he intended to frighten the victim and send a broader racial message.

In the plea materials, prosecutors noted Felkel admitted he hoped to convey that the victim should “leave [the neighborhood], get from around here,” and did not “need to be around this area.” He also acknowledged believing — at least in part because the victim was black — that he must somehow be associated with dangerous criminals.

That admission became central to the federal prosecution because the government had to prove not merely that force was used, but that it was used specifically to intimidate a black resident in connection with housing rights protected by federal law.

The plea agreement lays out those required elements directly: prosecutors would have had to prove Felkel used force, intentionally intimidated the victim, and did so in order to interfere with the victim from occupying housing without discrimination on account of race.

***

***

FIREARM COUNT DROPPED, RIFLE FORFEITED

When federal prosecutors first indicted Felkel in December, they charged him (.pdf) not only with violating housing rights but also with using and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence — a second count carrying substantial additional exposure.

That firearm count no longer appears in the plea disposition.

However, Felkel agreed to permanently surrender the weapon used during the incident: a Remington Model 7400, .30-06 caliber semiautomatic rifle with attached optic, sling and magazine.

That same rifle had been specifically identified in the original indictment’s forfeiture section.

The plea agreement also bars Felkel from having any direct or indirect contact with the victim as a condition of any supervised release imposed by the court.

***

FEDERAL OFFICIALS: ‘THIS PLEA MEANS ACCOUNTABILITY’

At a press conference following the hearing, U.S. attorney Bryan Stirling described the case as an unusually fast federal resolution.

“This happened in July of 2025 … and we’re sitting here with a guilty plea that you just witnessed in court,” Stirling said, noting the matter moved from investigation to plea in roughly nine months.

Kevin J. Moore — special agent in charge of the Columbia, S.C. FBI field office — said the plea represented “a step toward justice for the victim,” while emphasizing that federal investigators will continue prioritizing hate-based offenses.

Richland County sheriff Leon Lott said the most significant evidence in the case was not merely what appeared on surveillance footage, but what Felkel allegedly admitted afterward.

“It was the statements that he gave to us later when we interviewed him,” Lott said. “He admitted that the only reason why he did what he did … was based on race.”

Lott also noted that while Richland County filed local charges — including under its county hate crime ordinance — federal law provided the most substantial path to punishment.

***

***

STATE CASE STILL EXISTS — FOR NOW

Felkel still faces state-level charges stemming from the same incident, including assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and violation of Richland County’s hate crime ordinance.

According to Lott, those charges remain pending, although local prosecutors have not yet indicated whether they will continue pursuing them after federal sentencing.

“He’s not going anywhere,” Lott said. “The solicitor’s office will have to decide if they’re going to prosecute it, or if they’ll just let this stand.”

Felkel remains detained pending sentencing.

***

SENTENCING STILL AHEAD

Although federal officials repeatedly referenced an eight-to-nine-year range during the hearing, Felkel has not yet formally been sentenced.

The final punishment will depend on a federal presentence investigation, victim input and judicial review.

Under the plea agreement, Felkel also waived most appeal rights, agreed to restitution if ordered, and accepted that any financial penalties imposed by the court would be immediately enforceable.

The victim may also address the court at sentencing, according to prosecutors…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

