Disgraced S.C. Judge’s Bid to Exclude Evidence Denied

Self-incriminating statements made by former Palmetto State magistrate James B. Gosnell Jr. will also remain part of the public record…

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by JENN WOOD

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A federal judge has denied former Charleston County magistrate James B. “Skipper” Gosnell Jr.’s attempt to suppress evidence seized from his home — handing prosecutors a major pretrial victory in one of South Carolina’s most disturbing federal child sexual abuse prosecutions.

In a sealed order entered this week, U.S. district court judge Richard M. Gergel rejected Gosnell’s motion to suppress evidence gathered during a September 16, 2025 search of his residence. Gergel also rejected Gosnell’s request for a hearing under Franks v. Delaware — a legal challenge which alleged investigators misled the magistrate who approved the search warrant.

The ruling means federal prosecutors will be able to use as evidence the digital evidence seized from Gosnell’s home – as well as statements made by the disgraced judge to federal agents and investigators when they arrived at his door that morning.

The evidence includes a thumb drive Gosnell allegedly referenced immediately after being advised of his rights — which he told investigators contained “hundreds” of videos of child sexual abuse material, including depictions involving infants and toddlers.

Judge Gergel’s denial preserves the core evidentiary foundation of a federal case that has already produced a nine-count indictment charging Gosnell with possession, receipt, distribution and conspiracy involving child sexual abuse material.

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ATTACKING PROBABLE CAUSE

Gosnell’s attorney, Lionel Lofton, argued the warrant should never have issued because the investigation relied too heavily on a pair of November 2024 PayPal transactions totaling roughly $100 – transactions tied to an overseas account federal investigators identified as belonging to a known child sexual abuse material vendor.

According to the defense, those transactions — labeled “vids” — were refunded almost immediately, undercutting any inference that Gosnell actually received illegal content.

Lofton also argued the evidence had gone stale by the time federal agents sought a residential search warrant nearly ten months later, and claimed Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agent Dylan Tallio omitted material facts and used misleading conclusions in the affidavit supporting the warrant.

In a filing (.pdf) on behalf of Gosnell, Lofton claimed the government stretched precedent from the Fourth Circuit’s decision in United States v. Bosyk – arguing Gosnell’s case lacked any direct evidence that illegal content had ever been downloaded, accessed or stored before the search occurred.

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GOVERNMENT DEFENDS BREADTH OF WARRANT

Federal prosecutors countered that the PayPal transactions were only one part of a broader probable-cause showing.

Their February filing (.pdf) argued investigators had linked two PayPal accounts directly to Gosnell through his home address, email address, IP address and linked payment card — all tied to multiple attempted or completed payments to accounts associated with a convicted overseas CSAM seller.

Prosecutors further noted one account was created the same day the payments were made, and that transaction notes included the word “vids” while another set of attempted payments used the subject line “games.”

The government also argued refunds are not unusual in online CSAM trafficking investigations, citing law enforcement experience that buyers sometimes reverse charges after receiving material they consider unsatisfactory.

Most importantly, prosecutors maintained that even if Gosnell challenged the pre-search evidence, the warrant was executed under judicial authorization and agents acted in objective good faith.

Judge Gergel agreed, effectively affirming that the search affidavit provided sufficient constitutional basis for the issuance of the warrant.

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RELATED | SUSPENDED SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE INDICTED

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AN IMMEDIATE CONFESSION

The ruling preserved one of the most consequential moments in the case: Gosnell’s own statements during the search.

As previously reported by FITSNews, when federal agents arrived at Gosnell’s home in September 2025, he allegedly told them he would show them what they were looking for — namely a USB drive connected to a laptop in a front bedroom.

According to federal filings, Gosnell admitted the device contained “everything,” including material involving “little babies.” Agents then seized a broader collection of digital media, including additional flash drives, SD cards, computers, iPads, discs and VHS tapes.

The suppression ruling does not address the wider body of evidence federal prosecutors say emerged after the search.

Subsequent filings alleged Gosnell communicated on Telegram with other suspected pedophiles, described sexually abusing infants and toddlers, and discussed plans with a Florida-based co-defendant to sexually assault an infant.

Federal prosecutors later identified that co-defendant as John Thorpe, charging both men in a conspiracy count tied to the receipt and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

The indictment further alleged this material was exchanged both electronically and physically — including at least one USB drive allegedly mailed between the two men.

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WHAT COMES NEXT

With the suppression motion denied, prosecutors now retain access to nearly all of the government’s strongest evidence heading toward trial – including Gosnell’s statements, the seized devices, and forensic evidence developed following the September search.

For the former magistrate — who served on the Charleston bench for nearly three decades before his arrest and immediate suspension — the ruling significantly narrows his available pretrial defenses.

And for prosecutors, it removes one of the largest procedural threats to a case built on what they have repeatedly described as overwhelming evidence.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

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