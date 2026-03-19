Conservatives and Progressives: Let’s Unite to Defeat Lindsey Graham

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by WILL McCORKLE

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There are not many issues that you can get conservatives and progressives in South Carolina to agree upon. However, Lindsey Graham’s shamelessness and his egregious actions on Iran may have opened up an opportunity.

Graham has created particular disdain among both groups in the state. For progressives, many are against him based on their opposition to the majority of the platform that he represents. However, for them Graham has a special level of distaste because they see him as not standing for anything – and shifting based on the political winds for his own political advantage. For example, he went from being a bitter critic of Donald Trump to being his top “ally.” He went from being a passionate advocate for immigration reform to someone who will not discuss it.

However, conservatives also have issues with Graham. They also know that deep down he is an opportunist and will change based on whatever works to his political advantage. They also know that almost more than anyone, he was the one trying to convince Trump to go into Iran. He’s also the one pushing for regime change in Cuba, intervention in Mexico, and continued global hostility.

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All of these things work against the message that many people believed when they voted for the MAGA movement. One of the clear tenants of MAGA was no more endless wars. There are still those in the MAGA movement that believe in this important ideal, but Graham – who was never really part of the movement – is trying to subvert that objective and instead is pushing a type of neoliberalism that would even make George W. Bush and Dick Cheney blush.

Wherever you fall on the political spectrum, we ask you to come out statewide this Saturday (March 21, 2026) to protest Lindsey Graham’s illegal war in Iran.

Here is where you can join us on Saturday…

Columbia (S.C. State House -11:00 a.m. EDT)

Summerville (Hutchinson Square – 12:00 p.m. EDT)

Greenville (City Hall – 1:00 p.m. EDT)

North Charleston (City Hall – 3:30 p.m. EDT)

We hope that Graham is defeated in the primary, and then the people of South Carolina can settle their differences in the voting booth in 2026. However, I think we can agree that what we all want is someone who’s actually representing the interest of the people of South Carolina – not the weapons manufacturers or government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

Graham has said he is going to come back to South Carolina and ask us to send our sons and daughters to the Middle East for his chosen war. The people of our state need to send a resounding “no.”

We have an obligation as a state to speak out, and I hope those across the political spectrum can briefly put aside their other differences to remove this dangerous senator from our body politic.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will McCorkle (Provided)

Will McCorkle lives in Summerville. He is an education professor and a former high school history teacher. He writes extensively on issues of immigration and authoritarianism.

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