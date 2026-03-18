Transportation Is Health Care, Especially in Rural South Carolina

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by TOMMY JONES

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In the Pee Dee, we pride ourselves on taking care of one another. Whether it’s a neighbor checking in after a storm or a local provider going the extra mile for a patient, our communities understand something fundamental: access matters. And when it comes to health care, access doesn’t begin at a clinic’s door; it begins with a patient’s ability to get there.

At MedStar, we see this reality every day. Non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) is often invisible to people who don’t need it, but for thousands of South Carolinians, it is the difference between receiving care and going without it altogether. And too often, missed rides mean missed appointments, delayed treatment, and preventable health complications. Transportation is not a “nice to have;” it is a core part of a functioning health care system.

In rural and medically underserved areas like much of the Pee Dee, the challenge is even greater. Long distances limit public transit options, and financial constraints can make getting to routine appointments feel overwhelming. For seniors who no longer drive, for patients who rely on wheelchairs or specialized vehicles, and for individuals managing chronic conditions, transportation can be the single biggest barrier to staying healthy.

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Local transportation providers like MedStar play a critical role on the ground, serving patients with familiarity, dignity, and care. But delivering transportation at scale also requires coordination, technology, and administrative infrastructure. That’s why partnerships matter. Our national partners manage all aspects of arranging NEMT, allowing us to focus on helping patients get to the care they need. By connecting patients, health care providers, and local transportation networks, the system works as intended.

In the Pee Dee and beyond, we have an opportunity to keep strengthening this system by supporting collaboration, valuing local providers, and ensuring continuity of care for the people who need it most. When transportation barriers are removed, access to care becomes a reality, and that is something worth investing in.

When done right, this partnership model strengthens the entire healthcare continuum. Companies like Modivcare help streamline scheduling, coordinate specialized rides such as wheelchair-accessible vehicles, and reduce missed trips, while local providers deliver the transportation with a deep understanding of the communities and geographies they serve. The result is a system that is more reliable, more efficient, and more compassionate for the people who depend on it.

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As the owner of MedStar, I’ve seen firsthand how this collaboration improves lives. Patients who once struggled to make appointments now arrive on time. Family caregivers experience relief knowing their loved ones have dependable transportation. Health care providers can focus on care, not logistics. These outcomes aren’t abstract; they are real improvements in people’s daily lives.

As South Carolina’s population continues to age, the demand for safe, accessible, and reliable transportation will only grow. We should recognize NEMT for what it truly is: essential health care infrastructure. Like roads and utilities, it quietly supports everything else. When it works, communities are healthier. When it doesn’t, the consequences ripple outward.

I’m proud of the work we do for South Carolinians alongside our NEMT partners every day, and I look forward to continuing this work together to support reliable access to care across the state.

The views and opinions expressed by Tommy Jones are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of Modivcare. Tommy Jones is acting of their own free will and independent judgment, and have not received, nor will receive, any form of payment, compensation, or other consideration from Modivcare or its representatives for their participation, statements, or activities. Tommy Jones is not an employee, agent, or representative of Modivcare.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Tommy Jones (Provided)

Tommy Jones is the owner of Medstar.

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