‘Rose Petal Murder’ Appeal Sharpens Arguments for Overturning Conviction

Defense focuses appeal on what jurors were never allowed to hear…

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by JENN WOOD

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Attorneys for convicted killer Zachary David Hughes filed an amended appellate brief in the ‘Rose Petal Murder’ case — refining the legal arguments they hope will convince South Carolina’s appellate courts that Hughes did not receive a fair trial in one of the state’s most closely watched homicide prosecutions.

The revised filing comes just months after Hughes’ attorneys submitted an initial 88-page brief challenging nearly every major ruling made during his February 2025 murder trial in Greenville County — including jury instructions, evidentiary exclusions and judge Patrick C. Fant III‘s controversial decision to prevent jurors from hearing allegations tied to child sex abuse material discovered during the broader investigation.

Hughes, now 33, was convicted last year of murdering 41-year-old Christina Parcell, a veterinary technician who was found stabbed dozens of times inside her sister’s Greer, S.C. residence on October 13, 2021. Prosecutors said Hughes carried out a calculated killing, then dragged Parcell’s body across the room and scattered rose petals around her after the attack — details that gave the case its enduring name.

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After jurors returned with guilty verdicts following three hours of deliberation, Fant sentenced Hughes to life in prison without parole.

During trial, Hughes admitted killing Parcell but insisted his actions were driven by his belief that Parcell’s young daughter was in danger — testimony jurors were only partially allowed to hear after Fant repeatedly barred references to abuse allegations involving Parcell and her fiancé, Bradly Post.

Those restrictions became the centerpiece of Hughes’ appeal — and remain central in the amended filing now before the S.C. court of appeals.

But while the defense’s core theory has not changed, the new brief (.pdf) mad clear Hughes’ attorneys are now narrowing their focus to the rulings they believe present the strongest path to a potential reversal.

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A SHARPER LEGAL STRATEGY

The amended filing continues to challenge the same central rulings that dominated Hughes’ February 2025 murder trial — including Fant’s refusal to instruct jurors on the “defense of others” defense, his modified jury instruction on malice, and the exclusion of evidence tied to allegations of child sexual abuse material found during the broader investigation.

But unlike the initial brief, the amended version separates several of these issues into narrower legal lanes.

Rather than treating excluded abuse-related evidence as one general category, Hughes’ attorneys broke it down into distinct claims including:

evidence tied to Bradly Post

evidence tied to Christina Parcell

That restructuring appears designed to force appellate judges to examine multiple individual rulings rather than one broad exclusion.

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S.C. circuit court judge Patrick C. Fant III presides over the ‘Rose Petal Murder’ trial during the testimony of defendant Zachary David Hughes. (FITSNews)

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It also allows the defense to argue more precisely whether prosecutors allegedly “opened the door” during trial testimony — particularly when witnesses portrayed Parcell as a fit parent while jurors remained barred from hearing graphic evidence against her, evidence Hughes says shaped his belief that intervention was necessary.

That issue remains central because Hughes admitted on the witness stand that he killed Parcell — but claimed he did so because he believed her daughter faced imminent danger.

Judge Fant repeatedly halted that testimony, instructing jurors to disregard portions of it. He later held Hughes in contempt of court after he referenced abuse allegations despite prior rulings limiting the subject.

The amended appeal now treats that contempt finding as its own standalone issue…

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RELATED | DEFENSE LAYS OUT SWEEPING APPEAL

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CONTEMPT TAKES CENTER STAGE

In the revised filing, Hughes’ lawyers argued Fant held him in contempt for violating what they described as an unlawful limitation on testimony.

That argument was in the original appeal — but it is featured far more prominently now.

The defense contends Hughes was placed in an impossible position: sworn to tell the truth while simultaneously forbidden from explaining the belief prosecutors argued demonstrated his intent.

Because jurors witnessed that confrontation in real time, appellate attorneys appear to be signaling that the contempt ruling itself may have compounded prejudice inside the courtroom.

That shift gives appellate judges a cleaner constitutional question: whether a defendant can be sanctioned for testimony that appellate counsel says was necessary to explain motive and rebut malice.

How they answer that question will go a long way in determining whether Hughes gets a new trial or not…

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JURY INSTRUCTIONS STILL LOOM LARGE

The amended brief also continued — and sharpened — attacks on Fant’s jury charge.

Defense attorneys again argued Fant’s refusal to instruct jurors on the “defense of others” defense, arguing South Carolina law requires such an instruction whenever even minimal supporting evidence exists.

They also maintained Fant erred by removing the phrase “without just cause or excuse” from his malice instruction to the jury — language Hughes’ lawyers argued was critical in a case where motive and justification were central to deliberations.

The revised filing further maintained that Fant improperly told jurors that planning or preparation to kill establishes malice — an instruction the defense says effectively resolved the most contested issue in the case before deliberations began.

Taken together, the defense argued jurors were asked to decide Hughes’ state of mind while operating under an incomplete legal framework.

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A NARROWER RECORD, A CLEARER STRATEGY

The amended filing arrives alongside a newly designated appellate record (.pdf) limiting review to selected portions of trial transcripts, specific defense exhibits, Hughes’ trial brief and certain court exhibits — rather than the full trial record.

That narrowing is often a signal that appellate counsel has identified where it believes reversible error most clearly occurred.

In other words: the defense is no longer presenting a broad narrative of trial unfairness alone — it is now directing the Court of Appeals to specific moments where counsel believes Judge Fant’s rulings most directly shaped the verdict.

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WHAT HAPPENS NEXT

The amended filing does not restart the appellate process, but it does refine the issues the state must now answer.

Prosecutors in the office of S.C. thirteenth circuit solicitor Cindy Crick will still be required to file a respondent’s brief defending Fant’s rulings and the conviction itself.

Once the briefing is complete, the court of appeals will determine whether oral arguments are necessary – or whether the case can be decided on written submissions alone.

The court could affirm Hughes’ convictions, reverse for a new trial, or issue a narrower opinion addressing only specific rulings. Meanwhile, the broader legal fallout from the ‘Rose Petal Murder’ continues to evolve beyond Hughes’ appeal.

John Mello – Parcell’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her child – remains jailed in Greenville County awaiting trial on charges tied to her murder and the alleged harassment that preceded it. Meanwhile, Post – whose criminal exposure long hovered over Hughes’ murder trial — has now pleaded guilty to possession and distribution charges tied to child sex abuse material uncovered during the homicide investigation.

Although Greenville County circuit court judge Edward Miller sentenced Post to seven years in prison last week, state records show he was released remotely by the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC) on March 16, 2026, after receiving 1,602 days of jail credit for time already served and enough statutory good-time credit to satisfy the sentence.

That means one of the most controversial figures in the broader case — the man who discovered Parcell’s body, testified during Hughes’ murder trial, and whose excluded criminal conduct became central to Hughes’ appellate arguments — is now out of custody and listed as a registered sex offender.

For Hughes’ appellate team, that underlying history remains central: they continue to argue jurors were asked to decide intent and malice without fully understanding the disturbing context surrounding the home where Christina Parcell was killed.

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THE AMENDED APPEAL

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

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