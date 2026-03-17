Lowcountry School Board Member Accused by Feds of Selling Influence

Federal prosecutors say trustee used public office to influence school contract dispute while also misusing pandemic loan funds…

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by JENN WOOD

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A sitting member of Charleston County, South Carolina’s board of trustees is facing federal corruption and fraud charges after prosecutors alleged he used his elected office to influence a school construction procurement dispute while separately obtaining and misusing federal pandemic relief funds.

A federal grand jury in Charleston, S.C. returned a five-count indictment (.pdf) recently charging 64-year-old Kevin Dion Hollinshead of North Charleston with bribery involving a federally funded public agency, honest services wire fraud and bank fraud and wire fraud, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in U.S. District Court.

Federal prosecutors alleged Hollinshead accepted a kickback in exchange for using his position as a school trustee to assist a construction company seeking to overturn a rejected bid for a new middle school project.

According to the indictment, the construction company submitted a bid in late 2024 to build the school – but was disqualified because one of its proposed subcontractors did not hold an active South Carolina license. After the company filed a formal protest, prosecutors say Hollinshead became involved behind the scenes.

The indictment alleged Hollinshead encouraged a company executive to hire a consultant who could help navigate the district’s procurement review process — ostensibly fully aware that part of the consulting fee would be funneled back to him as a kickback.

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ALLEGED PROCUREMENT PRESSURE CAMPAIGN

Federal investigators say Hollinshead’s relationship with both the contractor and company executive predated the dispute, with the contractor having previously supported Hollinshead’s school board campaigns.

The charging document described a series of meetings and text exchanges in spring and summer 2025 in which Hollinshead allegedly coordinated efforts to shape the district’s review panel and push the rejected bidder’s appeal forward.

At one May 2025 meeting in North Charleston, prosecutors say Hollinshead told those involved that while he could not personally sit on the procurement review panel because of his relationship with the parties, he could still help influence who served on it and improve the company’s chances if the consultant were hired.

The consultant ultimately secured a $5,000 monthly agreement with the construction company, according to prosecutors.

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Charleston County school board trustee Kevin Hollinshead. (Facebook)

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Investigators further allege Hollinshead discussed taking twenty percent of that payment and later accepted $1,040 in cash as part of the arrangement after the consulting fee was paid.

The indictment also alleges Hollinshead advocated internally for the company by contacting district employees, recommending certain individuals for the procurement review panel and circulating a draft letter to district leadership under official trustee letterhead expressing concern over how the procurement had been handled.

That letter, prosecutors say, identified him explicitly as writing in his official capacity as a Charleston County School District trustee.

Ultimately, district officials denied the company’s appeal.

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FEDERAL PROGRAMS AND PUBLIC TRUST

Because the Charleston County school district receives tens of millions of dollars annually in federal funding, prosecutors charged the alleged bribery conduct under federal statutes governing corruption involving programs receiving federal assistance.

The indictment notes the district receives approximately $87 million in federal revenues in a single fiscal year and serves roughly 50,000 students across 88 schools.

U.S. attorney Bryan Stirling said the case centers on abuse of elected office.

“As alleged, Hollinshead used his position and influence as a school board member for personal gain,” Stirling said in a statement. “Our office will continue to hold elected officials who violate the public trust accountable, particularly when that trust involves the well-being of our children’s education.”

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SECOND TRACK: PPP AND COVID RELIEF FRAUD

Separate from the bribery allegations, prosecutors also accused Hollinshead of submitting false information to obtain two federal pandemic-era relief loans through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

According to the indictment, Hollinshead applied in 2020 and again in 2021 for PPP loans tied to a business identified as Bridgeport Management and Bridgeport Services LLC.

Federal prosecutors allege those applications falsely inflated payroll figures, employee counts and tax documentation submitted to Optus Bank and the U.S. Small Business Administration (USSBA).

The first loan allegedly delivered $24,200 in federal funds. The second produced another $20,765 .

Instead of using the money for qualifying business expenses, investigators say Hollinshead diverted portions of the funds to personal expenses — including insurance premiums, travel costs, restaurant purchases, grocery expenses, car payments and a $6,050 payment for a bariatric medical procedure in Tijuana.

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WHAT COMES NEXT

Hollinshead is scheduled to make his initial appearance before U.S. magistrate judge Molly H. Cherry on March 18 in Charleston.

If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in federal prison, three years of supervised release and fines that could reach as high as $1 million .

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Assistant U.S. attorneys Whit Sowards and Emily Limehouse are prosecuting.

As with all indictments, the charges are allegations only — and Hollinshead is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

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THE INDICTMENT

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

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