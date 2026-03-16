‘Rose Petal Murder’: Victim’s Fiancé Strikes Plea Deal

Bradly Post gets seven years for his role in the child sex abuse material scandal which accompanied the savage killing of Christina Parcell in October 2021…

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by JENN WOOD

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A key figure in one of South Carolina’s most disturbing murder sagas has been sentenced to prison on charges unrelated to the homicide – but tied to the behavior which precipitated the gruesome slaying.

At a status conference last Thursday (March 12, 2026), 70-year-old Bradly Post of Greenville, S.C. pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree (possession) and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor in the second degree (distribution), per the office of state attorney general Alan Wilson.

S.C. circuit court judge Edward Miller sentenced him to seven ( 7 ) years in prison.

In a statement provided to FITSNews, the attorney general’s office said prosecutors could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Post personally manufactured the child sex abuse material (CSAM) at the heart of this case – which has run parallel to the graphic ‘Rose Petal Murder‘ case.

“The evidence to support (Post having) manufactured any of the images himself was not provable beyond a reasonable doubt,” the statement from the attorney general’s office noted.

Prosecutors emphasized Post’s plea was not a negotiated arrangement in which charges were reduced in exchange for a sentencing recommendation or cooperation – but rather a disposition in which Post entered guilty pleas and was sentenced by the court.

According to the information provided to FITSNews, Miller was aware of all charges and victim statements when he imposed his sentence.

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A KEY PLAYER IN A GRUESOME SLAYING

Post became a central figure the ‘Rose Petal’ case after he discovered the body of his late fiancée, 41-year-old Christina Parcell, inside her sister’s Greer, S.C. home on October 13, 2021.

Parcell’s homicide – later tied to convicted killer Zachary David Hughes – became one of the Upstate’s most notorious criminal cases. Prosecutors said Hughes brutally stabbed Parcell more than three dozen times (including more than twenty times to the head and neck area) – and then staged the scene by dragging her body and scattering rose petals around it.

He was convicted of her murder in February 2025 and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

From the earliest days of the investigation, though, the Parcell murder probe exposed another deeply disturbing layer: evidence of child sexual abuse material discovered at the scene – and linked to Post.

All told, “more than 15,000 images and videos of child pornography… on nine electronic storage devices” were retrieved during the investigation, although it was not immediately clear which images, videos and devices were linked by investigators to Post.

As FITSNews previously reported, Post was arrested on October 19, 2021 – just days after Parcell’s killing. He initially faced a raft of charges: five counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and one count of buggery.

Those allegations cast a long shadow over the murder prosecution of Hughes – and over the public’s understanding of the case as a whole.

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THE EVIDENCE AND THE TRIAL FALLOUT

Post was not some peripheral player in the Parcell case. He was the man who called 911 after finding her body, and his testimony became a major point of pretrial and trial litigation in Hughes’ murder case.

Because Post was a material witness to the discovery of the crime scene – and due to the criminal allegations hanging over him – Hughes’ attorneys fought aggressively to introduce evidence related to the child sex abuse material investigation. Prosecutors, conversely, sought to prevent that information from being placed before the jury.

Ultimately, S.C. circuit court judge Patrick Fant excluded this evidence from Hughes’ trial. Even so, the issue repeatedly surfaced during the proceedings – and became one of the most controversial aspects of the case.

During the trial, Post took the stand in shackles and an orange jail jumpsuit. His testimony established key parts of the timeline surrounding Parcell’s death, but his credibility – and the charges hanging over his head – remained a major undercurrent throughout the proceedings.

The existence of these charges also fueled broader questions about Parcell’s own alleged involvement in the materials recovered during the investigation, a subject that has remained deeply contentious and emotionally charged from the outset.

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WHAT THURSDAY’S GUILTY PLEAS MEAN

Post’s decision to plead guilty brings at least one part of this sprawling saga to a close.

Instead of proceeding to trial on the most severe allegations originally lodged against him, Post now stands convicted of possession and distribution offenses tied to child sexual abuse material.

The seven-year prison sentence imposed by judge Miller includes the roughly four-and-a-half years Post has spent in the Greenville County detention center awaiting trial.

Again, prosecutors were explicit on one point: this outcome should not be characterized as a bargained-for “deal.”

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THE BROADER CASE STILL ECHOES

Even with Hughes convicted and Post now sentenced, the fallout from the ‘Rose Petal Murder’ continues…

The murder case exposed a tangled web involving Parcell’s contentious custody dispute with John Mello, Hughes’ close relationship with Mello, and allegations that Mello’s harassment of Parcell escalated in the months before she was killed.

Mello himself was arrested during Hughes’ trial and charged with accessory before the fact to a felony and solicitation to commit a felony – while related charges tied to alleged harassment are still pending. Mello remains incarcerated in the Greenville County detention center while awaiting trial.

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we continue to track the prosecution of Mello… and issues raised in Hughes’ recently filed appeal of his murder convictions.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

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