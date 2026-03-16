Exclusive: Rom Reddy is Running for Governor

The race to become the Palmetto State’s next chief executive is about to be turned on its ear…

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by WILL FOLKS

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Isle of Palms, South Carolina businessman Rom Reddy – the multi-millionaire founder of the DOGE SC movement – will put an end to months of speculation regarding his political future this week.

Reddy is set to announce his intention to seek South Carolina’s Republican gubernatorial nomination sometime this week, multiple sources familiar with his planning confirmed to FITSNews via text message.

“He is filing next week,” one Lowcountry party official texted us last Thursday.

Another party official independently confirmed Reddy’s plans to FITSNews.

Reddy’s strategist, Wesley Donehue, did not immediately respond to this media outlet’s request for comment.

Reddy’s impending announcement will turn a “wide open” GOP primary on its ear – fundamentally reshaping the race to replace outgoing status quo governor Henry McMaster, who is term limited.

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Just last week, we cited fresh polling concluding there was “no clear standard-bearer” in the GOP gubernatorial primary – which is the race to watch in the Palmetto State given Democrats’ ongoing irrelevance in statewide elections.

Per the latest data, four-term attorney general Alan Wilson and first district congresswoman Nancy Mace are tied atop the Republican field – each receiving 22% support. Lieutenant governor Pamela Evette is behind them at 16% , followed by fifth district congressman Ralph Norman at 11% .

None of them have broken free of the field, though, and as this media outlet has consistently pointed out – we believe those levels of support are soft.

While Reddy is unlikely to constitute a blip on the radar initially, the vast resources he is capable of plugging into his candidacy should change that… and quickly.

Also, Reddy has spent the better part of the last year developing a grassroots army via his DOGE movement – which has been instrumental in advancing critical reform efforts in the S.C. General Assembly. This ground game gives him a huge advantage in the upcoming twelve-week sprint to the June 9, 2026 partisan primary election.

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Reddy also possesses something many of the other candidates in this race have struggled to demonstrate: substance.

Through DOGE SC, he has laid out numerous key policy planks which – in addition to speaking to the concerns of GOP primary voters – are critical to fundamentally reshaping the Palmetto State’s broken system of government, routing more power (and more money) to the people.

As we noted in assessing last week’s polling data, the percentage of GOP primary voters who are currently undecided is significant – and expanding.

“Perhaps the most important development, however, is the growth of the undecided vote,” a new survey from Quantus Insights noted. “The share of voters still making up their minds has expanded since October, suggesting that as the field becomes clearer and the campaign begins in earnest, many Republicans are reassessing their options rather than locking into an early preference.”

Will Reddy be able to use his expansive wealth, established ground game and substantive reform agenda to capitalize on this ongoing voter “reassessment?”

We shall see… but his entry into the race is sparking a dramatic recalibration of the Palmetto State’s political calculus.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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