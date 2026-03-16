As The Trail Turns: Mark Sanford Considering Campaign for US Congress

Does the “Luv Gov” have another political comeback in him?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

As most of our audience is doubtless aware, former United States congressman, two-term governor of South Carolina and 2020 presidential candidate Mark Sanford is plotting a political comeback.

Another one, that is…

Just last month, we reported Sanford was considering a campaign for the U.S. Senate against veteran incumbent warmonger Lindsey Graham – a bid reportedly pushed by Axiom Strategies‘ founder Jeff Roe.

A bid against Graham would likely be well received in the Palmetto State given the backlash the rabid neocon is experiencing among GOP voters over his bloodlust for the war in Iran. Graham is currently being challenged for the U.S. Senate by Project 2025 architect Paul Dans and Upstate businessman Mark Lynch – with former lieutenant governor André Bauer initially mounting a campaign but later dropping out.

Sources familiar with Sanford’s thinking say that while the Senate speculation is intriguing – and more in line with Roe’s wishes – he’s more inclined to enter a crowded field for his former House seat.

Sanford, 65, of Dale, S.C., served three terms in the U.S. congress from 1995-2001. After making good on his term limit pledge (one of the few politicians to walk the walk on that issue), he was elected governor of South Carolina in 2002 – serving a pair of four-year terms.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

During his second term, Sanford was poised to be one of the leading 2012 GOP presidential prospects – with many touting him as a candidate capable of defeating incumbent president Barack Obama. His national ascendency collapsed, however, when he was caught traveling to South America to visit his mistress, María Belén Chapur.

The implosion began on Monday, June 22, 2009 when one of Sanford’s political rivals – then-state senator Jake Knotts – announced that the Palmetto State’s chief executive had been missing for four days and that his security detail had no idea where he was.

Sanford proceeded to lie about his whereabouts to staff – telling them he was “hiking the Appalachian Trail” (which has since become a euphemism for extramarital affairs). His staff, in turn, provided inaccurate information to the press and the public. From there, things unraveled quickly … with the governor’s habitual navel-gazing about his relationship status providing much of the momentum for his downfall.

The dramatic events that imploded Sanford’s political career were recently revisited by CNN’s Jake Tapper as part of a new documentary series entitled United States of Scandal.

Sanford bounced back from political oblivion in the spring of 2013 when he won a special election to the same U.S. congressional seat he’d previously held. Unfortunately, Sanford 2.0 was a far cry from the principled reformer who’d previously graced the halls of congress – showing a penchant for selling out as opposed to standing firm.

***

RELATED | ROM REDDY ACCUSES LAWMAKER OF BLACKMAILING A JUDGE

***

GOP voters consequently showed him the door in the 2018 primary, and subsequently ignored his 2020 presidential flirtation.

The first district seat for which Sanford is considering campaigning is being vacated by incumbent U.S. congresswoman Nancy Mace, one of the frontrunners for governor of the Palmetto State. Numerous candidates have announced their intention to seek the office – including state representative Marvin “Mark” Smith, Dorchester County councilman Jay Byars, retired United States Air Force (USAF) colonel Alex Pelbath, physician/entrepreneur Sam McCown, Charleston County councilwoman Jenny Costa Honeycutt (daughter of influential Republican national committeewoman Cindy Costa) and nationalist conservative Tyler Dykes.

Sanford – and anyone else who has designs on this office – must make up their mind soon. The filing period for partisan primary elections opened today and closes at 12:00 p.m. EDT on Monday, March 30, 2026.

Does the former “Luv Gov” – whose legendary affinity for romance is still making headlines – have a chance of pulling off yet another comeback?

Doubtful… especially with president Donald Trump eager to remind voters of Sanford’s perceived disloyalty to the MAGA movement during the 2020 campaign season.

“Mark Sanford may not be done with politics… but politics certainly appears to be done with Mark Sanford,” I noted the last time FITSNews addressed speculation surrounding his future.

Will the “Luv Gov” run anyway?

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

