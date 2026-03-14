Week in Review: Scandals Past & Present

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by WILL FOLKS

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It was another tremendously busy week for our news crew as we covered a wide range of stories and scandals – including one blast from the past.

In our first segment, lead investigative reporter Andy Fancher and I discussed his exclusive report on the past and present intrigue surrounding former South Carolina state representative and current Greenville County councilman Ennis M. Fant Sr. It seems Fant, who is dealing with a resurgence of his residency issues, simply cannot stay out of the headlines… for all the wrong reasons.

Andy also broke down the latest developments tied to his exclusive reporting on a still-unfolding law enforcement saga at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport – one our sources are describing as having “political” implications.

Finally, Andy made it abundantly clear how he feels when government agencies fail to respond to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests in a timely manner…

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In our second segment, research director Jenn Wood and I dove into a shocking story out of Greenwood, S.C. involving the 2024 arrest of Florida resident Bryan Joseph Getchius. In this case, a badly botched drug investigation has resulted in Getchius filing a federal lawsuit against local authorities.

Jenn and I also explored the latest developments in the legal drama swirling around S.C. senator (and 2026 gubernatorial candidate) Josh Kimbrell, who along with his wife, Liliya Kimbrell, was found in contempt of court this week related to an ongoing civil lawsuit in Greenville County.

Finally, Jenn touched on a breaking story out of the Midlands region of the state involving the contamination of Lake Wateree, one of South Carolina’s most popular fishing destinations.

Look for much more coverage on the Lake Wateree contamination scandal in the coming week as Jenn joins our Erin Parrott on a fact-finding mission to the lake…

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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