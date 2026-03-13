S.C. Lawmakers Seek Investigation into Lake Wateree Contamination

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by WILL FOLKS

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South Carolina lawmakers are asking state environmental regulators to conduct an investigation into the origin of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) present in Lake Wateree, one of the Palmetto State’s oldest man-made lakes and the home of one of its most popular state parks.

On Thursday (March 12, 2026), freshman state senator Jeff Graham of Camden, S.C. introduced a proposed joint resolution before the S.C. General Assembly which would instruct the S.C. Department of Environmental Services (SCDES) to “conduct an investigation to determine the origin of the use of PCBs around Lake Wateree and the Catawba-Wateree River basin leading to its contamination and resulting in an accumulation of PCBs in the ecological and aquatic life in the lake and the basin.”

The contamination issue is significant given Lake Wateree’s reputation as one of the southeast’s prime fishing destinations.

“Popular sport fish on Lake Wateree include black crappie, striped bass, largemouth bass and catfish,” the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) noted. “SCDNR monitors these species on a regular basis and also stocks striped bass regularly, to maintain a healthy population.”

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Located approximately 30 miles northeast of the capital city of Columbia, Lake Wateree spans more than 13,800 acres and has more than 200 miles of shoreline. The lake was created in 1919 via the construction of the Wateree Dam, which is currently owned and operated by Duke Energy.

Graham’s bill, S. 1009, specifically draws a bead on Duke – implying the Charlotte, N.C.-based utility bears some culpability for the contamination.

According to the resolution’s language, SCDES is instructed “to identify the party or parties that are responsible for the contamination, including whether Duke Energy, or its predecessors in interest, bear any of the responsibility for the contamination.”

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), PCBs are a “group of man-made organic chemicals consisting of carbon, hydrogen and chlorine atoms” belonging to a “broad family of man-made organic chemicals known as chlorinated hydrocarbons.”

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“PCBs were domestically manufactured from 1929 until manufacturing was banned in 1979,” the EPA added. “They have a range of toxicity and vary in consistency from thin, light-colored liquids to yellow or black waxy solids.”

Graham’s resolution authorizes SCDES to engage the S.C. Office of Inspector General (SCOIG) – namely Brian D. Lamkin “and his investigatory staff” to assist with its inquiries.

Findings of the investigation are to be provided to multiple entities and agencies, including the governor’s office, the S.C. General Assembly, the S.C. Office of Regulatory Staff (SCORS) and the S.C. Public Service Commission (SCPSC) no later than December 31, 2026.

While state regulators conduct their inquiries, FITSNews is launching its own investigation into this alleged contamination based on reports we have received from our network of sources.

Stay tuned…

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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