Probate Letter War: S.C. Judge Enters $35 Million in Defamation Judgments

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by JENN WOOD

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More than $35 million in judgments were entered this week in Greenville County, South Carolina against defendants who accused several well-known Upstate attorneys and probate professionals of operating a criminal probate scheme — allegations a judge found defamatory, unsupported and recklessly spread.

In six separate orders filed on Thursday (March 12, 2026), S.C. circuit court judge Eugene C. Griffith, Jr. finalized damages awards for attorney Roland O’Neil Rabon Jr., attorney Fred W. “Trey” Suggs III, attorney Joseph Plaxco, attorney Clayton Jennings, and Jennifer Browning along with her company, Browning Geriatric Consulting. The rulings follow a week of damages hearings held in January after defaults had already been entered against several defendants who failed to timely answer the lawsuits.

The rulings stem from a long-running legal fight over letters sent in May 2024 accusing recipients of participating in what defendants called a “sham probate enterprise” involving racketeering, mail fraud, wire fraud, extortion and broader violations of federal and South Carolina law. Courts ultimately found those accusations unsupported — and because defendants failed to meet key procedural deadlines, liability was established by default before damages hearings began.

That meant the January hearings focused entirely on damages – or how much reputational, emotional and economic harm the letters caused once they circulated through Greenville’s legal and business communities.

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JUDGMENTS EXCEED $35 MILLION

The largest single award went to Rabon.

Judge Griffith awarded him $1.18 million in economic damages, $7.2 million in noneconomic damages and $3.35 million in punitive damages — a total judgment of approximately $11.73 million (.pdf). The court found the letters were sent not only to Rabon himself, but to numerous clients, attorneys and business associates, despite what the order described as defendants’ awareness of the serious damage such accusations could inflict.

Suggs received $7 million total, including $5 million in actual damages and $2 million in punitive damages (.pdf).

Jennings was awarded approximately $7.18 million , including $5.18 million in actual damages and $2 million in punitive damages (.pdf).

Plaxco received approximately $7.13 million , including $5.13 million actual damages and $2 million in punitive damages (.pdf).

Jennifer Browning and Browning Geriatric Consulting received approximately $8.75 million , combining actual damages, attorney fees and punitive damages (.pdf).

Each judgment also carries 11.5% post-judgment interest, meaning totals could increase substantially if the rulings remain unpaid during appeal.

The orders noted some plaintiffs separately settled claims against Paul Hulsey and Cherie Durand before damages hearings concluded, though the settlement amounts were not disclosed in the filed judgments.

That leaves Thursday’s rulings focused on remaining defendants, including Kimberly Thomason, Devon Puriefoy, Desa Ballard, Stacey Grist, Margaret Miniard and others named across the cases.

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LETTERS ACCUSED RECIPIENTS OF RUNNING A CRIMINAL ENTERPRISE

At the center of every case were letters transmitted on May 17, 2024.

According to multiple orders, the letters accused attorneys and probate professionals of operating a coordinated criminal enterprise through probate matters involving elderly or incapacitated individuals. Recipients were accused of violating the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act — commonly known as RICO — while engaging in repeated acts of fraud, extortion and abuse of court processes.

In Jennings’ case, Judge Griffith noted the letters specifically accused him of conducting a “pattern of racketeering activity” and using the court system to advance criminal conduct — allegations the court found especially damaging given Jennings’ long-standing legal practice and former service as an associate probate judge.

The Rabon order similarly found that letters were sent broadly into his professional and personal circles without any legitimate litigation necessity.

“The letters served no purpose necessary to filing a lawsuit,” the court wrote in substance, concluding the publication was broader than necessary and foreseeably harmful.

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GREENVILLE ATTORNEYS TESTIFIED DAMAGE WAS IMMEDIATE

During the January hearings, multiple respected Greenville attorneys testified that allegations of criminal conduct can permanently damage a lawyer’s standing.

In Jennings’ case, attorneys Bo Russell and Sidney Mitchell testified that reputation within the legal profession is foundational and that false accusations of fraud quickly spread through the local bar.

In Suggs’ hearing, testimony described similar fallout, emphasizing that accusations involving racketeering and dishonesty can undermine years of professional credibility.

In Plaxco’s case, testimony established that the allegations became widespread discussion within Greenville legal circles, with the court specifically noting how quickly the accusations became known beyond the original recipients.

The Browning order documented professional fallout extending beyond attorneys.

Judge Griffith found Browning — a longtime geriatric consultant regularly appointed in probate and guardianship matters — suffered major personal and business damage after repeated litigation and the publication of the letters.

According to testimony, Browning has stopped accepting many court appointments because of the toll the ongoing litigation has taken, creating strain for Greenville County Probate Court because of her specialized experience. The court also found she incurred more than $116,000 in legal fees tied to related litigation.

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SANCTIONS ORDER ADDS FURTHER PRESSURE

In a separate order filed (.pdf) the same day, Judge Griffith also imposed sanctions after finding several defendants obstructed discovery during depositions.

According to the court:

Desa Ballard refused to answer 179 of 304 questions

Kimberly Thomason refused 124 of 341 questions

Devon Puriefoy refused 155 of 385 questions

The court said they declined to answer even basic questions about who drafted, reviewed or mailed the letters at issue.

Judge Griffith concluded those refusals prevented plaintiffs from obtaining foundational discovery directly tied to the core claims.

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WHAT’S NEXT

The rulings resolve one of the Palmetto Upstate’s most closely watched civil disputes involving probate litigation, attorney conduct and professional reputation.

Because the judgments are now final, defendants may seek appellate review — but unless overturned, the orders will stand as one of the most significant collective defamation awards ever issued in South Carolina.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

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