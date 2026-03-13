Former South Carolina Pastor, Wife Charged in Decades-Long Child Abuse Case

Investigators say the alleged abuse included brutal beatings, sexual assault and forcing children into degrading acts…

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by ERIN PARROTT

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A former Upstate, South Carolina pastor and his wife are facing a staggering list of criminal charges tied to allegations of severe child abuse that investigators say stretched back decades. The couple are collectively facing more than 90 criminal charges tied to the alleged abuse of their children.

According to arrest warrants obtained by authorities, Myron Chorbajian – a former pastor of First Southern Methodist Church in Greenville, S.C. – is accused of subjecting several adopted and biological children to physical, sexual and psychological abuse beginning in the 1980s.

The investigation began in April 2025 after one victim came forward to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) with claims of long-term abuse. Within weeks, investigators tracked Chorbajian and his wife, Kathleen Chorbajian, to Nashville, Tennessee – where the couple was arrested on May 15, 2025 near the Grand Ole Opry prior to being extradited back to South Carolina.

Investigators say Chorbajian sexually abused multiple victims – including minors – and committed incest and criminal sexual conduct on numerous occasions, including incidents allegedly occurring inside the family home and at his workplace office.

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Authorities also accused him of carrying out brutal physical punishments against the children, including:

Paddling a child 50 times with a board

Beating a child with a belt until the victim lost consciousness

Punching a child in the face

Forcing a child to eat dirt as punishment

According to investigators, some of the alleged abuse was particularly degrading.

In one incident, a child was allegedly forced to search dumpsters for food and eat rotten, discarded items. In another case, a victim was allegedly confined inside a trash can for three days and made to consume garbage from it.

Additionally, authorities documented claims of animal cruelty connected to the alleged abuse, noting that such acts were used as intimidation and punishment

Investigators say Chorbajian ran over a child’s pet kitten with a vehicle and then shot the animal in front of the child. In another incident, he allegedly killed a family dog and forced a child to dig its grave.

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Kathleen Chorbajian is accused of being aware of much of the abuse but failing to stop it or alert authorities, as investigators alleged she knew about several incidents of sexual abuse and severe beatings yet did not intervene.

In February 2026, a judge granted the 71-year-old Kathleen Chorbajian a $120,000 surety bond with strict conditions.

Under the court order, she must:

Remain under house arrest with GPS monitoring

Have no contact with victims

Have no contact with anyone under the age of 18

Have no contact with her husband, who is her co-defendant in the case

Myron Chorbajian remains in police custody.

Authorities have indicated the investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges have already been filed as investigators continued reviewing evidence and witness statements in the case.

FITSNews will continue to track developments as court proceedings move forward in Greenville County in what investigators describe as one of the most disturbing alleged child abuse cases to surface in the Upstate in recent years.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

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