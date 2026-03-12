Veteran S.C. Lowcountry Sheriff Retiring

PJ Tanner will not seek another term as Beaufort County sheriff…

by WILL FOLKS

One of South Carolina’s longest-serving law enforcement leaders has decided to step down next year – and, consequently, will not be seeking reelection in 2026.

Beaufort County, S.C. sheriff PJ Tanner notified his staff on Thursday evening (March 12, 2026) that he was retiring effective January 5, 2027 – and would not stand for reelection in the fall.

“I am confident that this office will continue to thrive,” Tanner wrote in a letter to his staff. “And I am hopeful you will provide the incoming sheriff with the same dedication to purpose that you have shown me.”

Tanner won a seventh term in office in 2022 – decisively defeating former S.C. fourteenth circuit investigator (and former Beaufort County sheriff’s captain) JoJo Woodward.

Here is a copy of Tanner’s letter to his staff…

Letter from Beaufort County sheriff PJ Tanner announcing his upcoming retirement. (Provided)

Tanner came to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) in 1981, working as a criminal investigator and commander of the county’s drug enforcement operations.

He was first elected sheriff in 1998 and has served in the role ever since.

Tanner’s wife, Angela Tanner, is an assistant attorney general for South Carolina’s top prosecutor, Alan Wilson. She is part of his office’s Violent Crimes Case Reduction Unit (VCCRU).

Prior to his tenure at BCSO, Tanner served for four years at the S.C. Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) as an investigator with the Bureau of Protective Services (BPS) as well as a liaison for drug enforcement and environmental protection and enforcement.

BCSO is a 350 -employee agency which includes nearly 250 sworn law enforcement offices. Its annual budget is more than $30 million .

