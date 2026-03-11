SC House Member Illegally Fundraises on State Email Account

Taxpayer-funded politicking in the race for the Palmetto State’s first congressional district…

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by DYLAN NOLAN

***

South Carolina law’s prohibition against politicians using state resources to campaign for office is unequivocal. The Palmetto State’s code of laws (§ 8-13-765) expressly prohibits officials using “government personnel, equipment, materials, or an office building in an election campaign.”

Despite this, state representative and first congressional district candidate Marvin “Mark” Smith used his taxpayer-funded email to advertise a congressional race fundraiser featuring “special guest” Murrell Smith, the powerful leader of the S.C. House of Representatives.

Smith (Mark, not Murrell) is a centrist Republican and longtime ally of former S.C. governor Nikki Haley who runs a network of funeral homes in the Palmetto Lowcountry.

The 54-year-old Bamberg, S.C. native figures among the top contenders in a crowded race to replace congresswoman Nancy Mace as the Lowcountry’s next first district congressional representative.

After 38 years of uninterrupted “Republican” rule, South Carolina’s first district was briefly held by Democrat Joe Cunningham from 2019-2021. Mace ousted him in the 2020 election, however, and decisively defeated a well-funded Democrat challenger in 2022.

According to the latest Partisan Voting Index (PVI) from the Cook Political Report, the district is listed as R+6 , slightly more centrist than it was two years ago ( R+7 ).

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

If Smith hopes to make it to the swamp he’ll need cash, and lots of it. As such, per person contributions for his government email advertised fundraiser ranged from $3,500 at the “host” level, to $250 for mere “attendees.”

$3,500 is the most an individual can contribute to a congressional candidate during a primary election cycle. Individuals can then contribute another $3,500 during the general election cycle for a combined contribution limit of $7,000 .

In case South Carolina’s statutory prohibition on using government resources to campaign wasn’t clear enough, the S.C. State Ethics Commission (SEC)’s handy government-employee brochure clearly stated that those on Lady Palmetto’s payroll may not “print campaign materials, make campaign calls or send campaign related emails using any government issued equipment.”

Yet according to an email provided to FITSNews, Smith did just that.

The email’s subject line “Personal Invitation: My Fundraiser for Congress – Tuesday, March 3rd in Columbia (featuring Speaker Murrell Smith),” leaves little wiggle room to argue that the invitation, sent from “MarkSmith@schouse.gov,” is for anything other than a campaign fundraiser.

What’s more, multiple members of the S.C. House have confirmed receipt of the message, which appears to have been sent to the entire body.

***

State representative Mark Smith, right, talks with fellow lawmaker Nathan Ballentine, left, during a S.C. House session (Travis Bell/STATEHOUSE CAROLINA)

***

Smith began his email with a greeting to his “colleagues,” whom he said he was looking forward to seeing “on Tuesday at the Statehouse,” prior to imploring them to capitalize on their “opportunity to send one of your colleagues who’s proven he can deliver results,” to Washington D.C.

Smith invited his fellow representatives to join him at the offices of Parker Poe Law Firm on the tenth story of the 1221 Main Street high-rise directly across the street from the S.C> State House.

Smith expressed how impactful working with his fellow legislators has been before once again asking for their support for his congressional bid.

“Let’s build on what we’ve accomplished in Columbia and take it to D.C.!,” Smith said.

***

***

When asked why he sent this email from his government account Smith told FITSNews he did so inadvertently.

“While using my iPhone, which has multiple email accounts on it, a campaign fundraiser invitation was mistakenly sent from my State House email instead of my campaign account,” Smith said. “As soon as I realized the error, I contacted House Ethics to request guidance.”

House Ethics committee chairman Jay Jordan confirmed receipt of an inquiry requesting an advisory opinion from Smith concerning the fundraising email yesterday (March 10, 2026) morning – which lines up with when FITSNews made Smith aware we were in receipt of the message.

Stay tuned for ongoing coverage of the hotly contestested Crossroads 2026 midterm elections …

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

(Via: Travis Bell)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

