Rom Reddy Scores Another Win Over South Carolina’s Agency State

by WILL FOLKS

Lowcountry businessman and DOGE SC founder Rom Reddy scored another significant victory over South Carolina’s invasive bureaucracy this week when the Palmetto State’s top administrative law judge ruled he did not have to remove a sea wall from the Isle of Palms property on which he is paying taxes.

Previously, chief administrative law judge Ralph K. Anderson III ordered Reddy to remove the structure – even though the judge’s ruling explicitly challenged the state’s authority to regulate its presence on Reddy’s property.

Anderson also previously wiped away a six-figure fine leveled against Reddy by state environmental regulators, determining they lacked the authority to impose such a levy against him.

Anderson’s stay (.pdf) temporarily pausing his order for the wall’s demolition is the latest chapter in Reddy’s victory – with the potential to establish significant new legal protections for property owners across South Carolina.

According to the order, Reddy persuasively argued that erosion on his property had worsened since last year’s hearing and that his structure “is the only thing preventing his yard from collapsing onto the beach.” Reddy also argued he would suffer “financial and personal injury of spending invaluable time and resources to remove the structure as well as money initially spent on the structure” should he wind up prevailing on appeal.

Our audience will recall Reddy represented himself last spring against a phalanx of attorneys with the S.C. Department of Environmental Services (SCDES) and the left-leaning S.C. Coastal Conservation League (SCCCL).

“What they are doing is a descent into total tyranny,” Reddy said at the time, describing himself as a citizen “arrayed against the police powers of the state.”

In addition to deftly arguing the specifics of his case – and the limits of the state’s authority over his property – Reddy also cast the battle as a broader fight for property rights. Failure to correctly and uniformly apply the law as written, he argued, would “result in the greatest confiscation of private property ever seen in this state.” Such an uneven interpretation would also grant “unlimited jurisdiction” to the state in such property matters.

Just last month, Reddy received the backing of the Pacific Legal Foundation (PLF) in his ongoing battle with state regulators – a significant development in his ongoing appeal of the portions of Anderson’s ruling that went against him.

Reddy’s initial court fight unfolded during the infancy of DOGE SC, which has since blossomed into one of the more muscular political movements in South Carolina. Reddy’s success with DOGE SC has also sparked persistent rumors that he may be considering a campaign for governor of the Palmetto State in 2026.

THE STAY…

(Source)

