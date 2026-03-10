Stephen Goldfinch: The Case for Truth in South Carolina’s Attorney General Race

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by STEPHEN GOLDFINCH

***

As a prosecutor, I learned an important lesson: facts matter. When you stand before a judge or jury, you don’t rely on rumors or political spin. You rely on evidence. You rely on the truth.

As a lifelong Republican, I understand that our party believes in the rule of law, strong public safety policies, defending our Constitution, and standing up to the special interests that try to manipulate the legal system for profit.

Those values matter, especially when choosing the next Attorney General. And those principles should apply to anyone seeking to serve as South Carolina’s chief law enforcement officer.

Unfortunately, the recent op-ed written by my opponent, David Pascoe, raises serious questions about credibility and honesty.

Let’s look at the facts.

***

First, Mr. Pascoe claims to be fighting powerful legal interests. Yet his own campaign finance reports show that just in the past year he has accepted over $210,000 from trial lawyers (including at a swanky affair in Jacksonville with the largest trial lawyer firm in America, Morgan and Morgan). He’s supported by former Democrat State Party Chairman and Democrat Senator Dick Harpootlian, one the most powerful political forces in the trial-lawyer system.

That’s not spin, that’s a matter of public record that can be found on Mr. Pascoe’s campaign reports if a reporter would bother looking.

So, when Mr. Pascoe claims to be standing up to special interests and trial lawyers, voters should ask an obvious question: which version should they believe?

Second, Mr. Pascoe’s op-ed repeats a claim about an individual named Chris Slick and attempts to link him to my campaign.

Mr. Pascoe’s claims are false.

This individual has no affiliation with my campaign. He does not work for my campaign, he does not advise my campaign, and he does not represent my campaign in any way.

Accuracy always matters, and inaccuracy often has terrific consequences. This is especially true for someone asking voters to trust him with the authority of the Attorney General’s office.

***

***

Finally, there is the broader issue of credibility.

Mr. Pascoe spent his entire political career as a Democrat. He supported Hillary Clinton. Endorsed Joe Biden. Worked for Kamala Harris and Jim Clyburn. He called Joe Biden, “a role model of mine for many years” and “someone my sons look up to.” Mr. Pascoe was Joe Biden’s pick for a Democrat U.S. Attorney in 2024, but thankfully our Republican Senators blocked him.

It has been less than a year since he switched parties and began presenting himself as a Republican. The reality is simple: that’s the only way he can win statewide in South Carolina.

Isn’t that exactly the kind of political opportunism the Republican Party has warned about for years? Since the Tea Party movement in 2010, Republicans have worked to guard against candidates who adopt conservative labels for convenience. It’s why many Republicans have supported closing our primaries to ensure the integrity of the party.

People can certainly change their political views. But voters deserve to know whether those changes reflect genuine conviction or political convenience.

***

***

For my part, my record has been consistent.

As a State Senator, I have worked to strengthen sentencing laws and reform our bond system to protect South Carolina communities from repeat offenders. I helped create South Carolina’s Illegal Immigration Task Force to ensure our laws are enforced and our borders respected.

I served as a military prosecutor on active duty and continue to serve today as a National Guard soldier. In that role, I have prosecuted numerous cases and learned firsthand the responsibility that comes with enforcing the law. I have also deployed to a combat zone and advised two- and four-star commands on national security and operational law.

I know a thing or two about fighting for what matters.

The Attorney General’s job is not political theater. It is about defending the Constitution, enforcing the law, and protecting the people of South Carolina.

The job qualifications are honesty, consistency, and a record voters can trust.

Republican voters deserve a candidate whose record reflects those principles, not someone who discovered them when it became politically convenient.

South Carolinians will hear plenty of rhetoric in this campaign. But when the noise fades, the choice will come down to something much simpler: a proven conservative record—or a convenient political conversion.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Stephen Goldfinch (Travis Bell/STATEHOUSE CAROLINA)

Stephen Goldfinch is a Republican member of the South Carolina Senate representing District 34 and is current candidate for South Carolina Attorney General.

***

