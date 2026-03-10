Reports: South Carolina Standing Pat With Lamont Paris

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The University of South Carolina’s perpetual incentivizing and accommodation of athletic mediocrity is set to continue as embattled men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris seems likely to return to Columbia, S.C. for a fifth season.

“Barring a major change of heart on the part of the South Carolina administration, Lamont Paris will return for a fifth year to lead the Gamecocks men’s basketball program, multiple contacts have confirmed to me,” Gamecock insider JC Shurburtt wrote on X.

Shurburtt noted another Gamecock insider, John Whittle, was hearing the same information from his network of sources.

Paris, 51, of Findlay, Ohio, has posted a 62-67 (.481) record in four years at the helm of the program – including a 23-49 (.319) mark in conference play. Like head football coach Shane Beamer, Paris has had one good season in Columbia – for which he was rewarded with a massive new contract and a huge buyout.

Since then, though, his program (like Beamer’s) has spiraled…

Paris received a six-year, $26 million contract extension in March of 2024 from former athletics director Ray Tanner and the university board. His current buyout is an estimated $12 million . Since receiving his new deal from Tanner, he has gone 25-38 (.396) – including a 6-30 (.166) record against SEC opponents.

More often than not, those losses have not been competitive…

Second-year athletics director Jeremiah Donati chose to stand pat with Beamer following last year’s atrocious 4-8 campaign on the gridiron, and appears poised to stand pat with Paris, as well.

Paris’ squad faces Oklahoma tomorrow night (March 11, 2026) in the first round of the 2026 SEC tournament. Tip-off from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee is set for 9:30 p.m. EDT.

