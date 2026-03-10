Carolina Kitchen Confidential: Catrina’s Tacos & Tequila

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ERIN PARROTT

As South Carolina’s Department of Agriculture (SCDA) continues its routine restaurant inspections across the Palmetto State, FITSNews is continuing its Carolina Kitchen Confidential series – pulling back the curtain on what’s really happening inside South Carolina’s food service industry.

The latest inspection report involves Catrina’s Tacos & Tequila – located at 834 Foundation Street, Suite 101 in Charleston, South Carolina. This restaurant received a “C” grade from SCDA during a routine inspection conducted on March 2, 2026.

According to the agency’s retail food inspection report (.pdf), the establishment operates as a risk level three facility, meaning food is cooked, cooled and reheated onsite – which carries a higher food safety risk if proper procedures are not followed.

State inspectors documented a wide range of violations, including issues related to employee hygiene, food storage, temperature control and sanitation.

Among the most serious concerns cited in the report were temperature control and food storage violations.

Inspectors observed multiple pans of ground beef from the previous day stored in a walk-in cooler at temperatures between 62°F and 64°F – well above safe cooling limits. The beef was voluntarily discarded during the inspection.

Investigators also noted queso placed into a hot holding unit was not reheated to the required 165°F within two hours, another critical food safety requirement intended to prevent bacterial growth.

Additional violations included:

Ready-to-eat foods not properly date-marked (several items were either undated or stored beyond the allowed seven-day limit).

Uncovered food items found throughout storage areas, including raw pork, empanadas and multiple salsas.

Improper cooling methods used for large batches of food.

Inspectors also flagged several employee hygiene and sanitation issues.

At the time of inspection, the facility reportedly did not have a certified food handler onsite, and inspectors found employee drinks stored above food preparation areas and near dishwashing equipment.

Meanwhile, the bar handwashing sink lacked both soap and paper towels, and handwashing signage was missing at multiple sinks – all of which are required to ensure employees follow proper hygiene practices.

Food-contact equipment also raised concerns when inspectors reported buildup on knives and a can opener blade, as well as black residue inside margarita machines and an ice machine shield.

Beyond food handling issues, inspectors documented several operational and facility-related problems, including:

Unlabeled chemical containers, including a large lawn sprayer and a bottle at the bar.

Improper utensil storage, including a scoop stored without a handle.

Clean dishes stored in areas exposed to contamination near the dishwashing station.

Food debris and grease buildup around prep areas, floor drains and the cook line.

The report also noted several violations would require verification during a follow-up inspection.

According to SCDA documentation, a follow-up inspection is required within ten ( 10 ) days to ensure the violations have been corrected.

Under South Carolina law, establishments that fail to correct violations could face enforcement actions, including monetary penalties of up to $1,000 per violation per day.

Count on FITSNews to continue tracking restaurant inspection reports across the Palmetto State as part of our ongoing Carolina Kitchen Confidential series – shining a light on food safety compliance inside South Carolina kitchens.

