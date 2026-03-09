South Carolina Turkey Season Approaching

S.C. Department of Natural Resources says tags are beginning to arrive in mailboxes…

by ERIN PARROTT

As South Carolina’s spring turkey season approaches, hunters across the Palmetto State are beginning to see a familiar sign of the season – turkey tags arriving in their mailboxes.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), seasonal wild turkey tags are typically mailed to hunters who purchased the appropriate licenses and permits earlier in the year, ensuring they are ready ahead of the statewide spring gobbler season.

Hunters who have not yet received their tags are encouraged to wait until March 18, 2026 before contacting the agency about potential delivery issues. Beginning that same day, turkey tags will also be available over the counter at SCDNR licensing offices across the state.

The spring turkey hunting season in South Carolina is scheduled to run from April 3, 2026 through May 3, 2026 on private lands – with the season ending May 2, 2026 on Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs).

State regulations limit hunters to two gobblers per season, with no more than one harvested per day – and only one bird allowed prior to April 10, 2026.

All turkey hunters in South Carolina are required to possess turkey tags and must also electronically report their harvest by midnight on the day the bird is taken, according to SCDNR guidelines.

The agency offers several ways to complete harvest reporting, including the Go Outdoors SC mobile app – which is an online portal, text reporting and a toll-free phone number.

Youth hunts and select WMA opportunities will also take place ahead of and during the season, providing additional chances for hunters to pursue the Palmetto State’s wild turkey population.

With just weeks remaining until opening day, SCDNR officials are reminding hunters to double-check their licenses, tags and equipment – and to review the latest regulations before heading into the woods.

FITSNews will continue to track developments related to South Carolina’s upcoming spring hunting seasons.

