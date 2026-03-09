Ralph Norman: Time to Put South Carolina Taxpayers First

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by RALPH NORMAN

As a successful businessman in the private sector and someone rated a “Taxpayer Superhero” by Citizens Against Government Waste (CAGW), one of my top priorities as the next governor of South Carolina is to rein in our spending by cutting the rampant waste, fraud, and abuse in the annual budget.

Over the past three years, career politicians in Columbia have increased spending by 45% to fund DEI for Magistrate Judges, climate change initiatives, and tax subsidies for woke, Hollywood filmmakers. In years past, we have funded horse races, food and wine festivals that featured public drag shows, DEI for higher education, football podcasts, lego societies, and gummy bear statues. And don’t forget: the General Assembly also attempted to push through an 80% pay increase for themselves in the dark of night! Under a Norman administration, we won’t waste money on backroom legislative pay increases, wasteful woke projects, or handouts for the elite.

This year, budget writers in the House proposed a new budget which would increase spending by $1 billion dollars – far in excess of inflation plus population growth. Our spending continues to increase while our property and income taxes reduce at a snail’s pace.

South Carolina deserves a businessman to serve as its next governor who has experience balancing a budget and taking hard stances in Congress to cut spending. I am proud to have earned the Taxpayer Superhero Award from Citizens Against Government Waste…6 times!

As your next governor, not only will I highlight the waste, fraud, and abuse in the budget for the public to see, my Executive Office of the Budget will be tasked with proposing the leanest budgets in state history, focused on the core government functions of infrastructure, safety, and education – and we will end the wasteful spending! We will also NEVER spend more than inflation plus population growth, and we will ALWAYS enforce our state’s zero-based budgeting law!

I will proudly use the line-item veto as well as veto any budget which increases spending. And last but not least, I will communicate directly with the people of South Carolina about how their representative or senator is voting to spend their tax dollars.

As governor, I will bring accountability, transparency, and a businessman’s approach to the budget writing process, so we can eliminate our income tax and phase out our property taxes while continuing to fund core government functions like safety, infrastructure, and education. Together, we will clean up the corruption in Columbia starting with our out-of-control wasteful spending!

Ralph Norman (FITSNews)



Ralph Norman represents the people of South Carolina’s fifth congressional district in Washington, D.C. A businessman, he is the conservative choice for Governor of South Carolina in 2026.

