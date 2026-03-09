Pump Pain Deepens as Donald Trump’s War Escalates

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

With no end in sight to Donald Trump‘s escalating undeclared war against the Islamic Republic of Iran, domestic impacts are intensifying. Gas prices in the United States, in particular, are continuing their meteoric rise as the war has effectively shut down one of the globe’s most vital energy arteries – and prompted a global energy panic.

We touched on these gas increases briefly last week, but the pain at the pump grew more acute over the weekend – prompting anger from consumers who overwhelmingly oppose the Iran War (along with a predictably bellicose response from Trump).

“Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and world, safety and peace,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The president added an emphatic line for his critics, too…

“ONLY FOOLS WOULD THINK DIFFERENTLY!” Trump wrote in all caps.

These “fools” – along with a decided minority of Americans who support the war in Iran – are currently paying a whopping $3.478 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline – up a staggering $0.576 (or 19.8% ) from last month’s reading of $2.902 , according to the latest AAA fuel report. The price of premium gasoline, meanwhile, has soared by $0.578 (or 15.4% ) – currently at $4.342 from last month’s reading of $3.764 .

Diesel users have been hit the hardest, though, with the average price per gallon soaring by a stunning $1.02 ( 28% ) over the past month – rising from $3.634 to $4.656 . For those of you keeping score at home, more than three-quarters of America’s commercial vehicles are powered by diesel fuel – meaning this energy shock is going to have huge ripple effects across the consumer economy.

LOOKING LOCAL…

In the Palmetto State, the average per gallon price for regular unleaded fuel currently stands at $3.164 – up $0.548 (or 20.9% ) from last month’s reading of $2.616 . Premium gas in South Carolina will cost you $4.008 – up $0.536 ( 15.4% ) from a month ago.

As with the national scene, diesel costs are seeing the biggest increase – with the average price per gallon in South Carolina up $1.137 (or 34.1% ) over the past month, climbing from $3.335 to $4.472 .

South Carolina’s gas prices are typically among the least expensive in the nation – often ranking No. 1 among the fifty states. Unfortunately, due to chronically low income levels, Palmetto State residents spend a disproportionately high percentage of their earnings on fuel.

As of this writing, though, South Carolina ranks No. 17 nationally in fuel costs (i.e. sixteen states currently boast cheaper per gallon prices than the Palmetto State.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Finance ministers of the G7 nations – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States (along with the European Union) – are meeting today to discuss a possible coordinated release of global oil reserves.

“Such a move to dump (reserves) on global markets shows just how afraid policymakers are that the oil shock could crush consumer sentiment and, in turn, hit economic growth,” financial website Zero Hedge noted.

The last time a coordinated release of fuel reserves took place was 2022 – in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Spoiler alert: it didn’t work.

Also, former U.S. president Joe Biden drained our nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) during his term in office, severely inhibiting America’s ability to respond to crises such as this. As of earlier this month, the SPR contained approximately 415 million barrels – only 58% of its capacity.

FITSNews has consistently called on policymakers at all levels of government to take steps to secure our energy independence (including offshore drilling) – just as we have consistently called on our leaders in Washington, D.C. to avoid costly, unnecessary foreign entanglements.

Sadly, these calls continue to go unheeded…

