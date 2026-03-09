Letter: Will Folks Dresses ‘Like an Idiot!’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

‘SERIOUSLY?’

Dear Editor,

I love your mission and am an avid fan but how can I take you seriously when you dress like a 20-year-old skateboarder? I urge you to seek professional assistance regarding your appearance to project the professional mission of your news service.

You seek to embarrass crooked politicians. My husband just walked in the room and exclaimed “he looks like an idiot!”

Please pull out those tasteful suits and blazers and dress with respect.

Many regards,

Deb

***

FROM THE EDITOR…

Thanks for your feedback, Deb! Appreciate you supporting the mission and sharing these thoughts…

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

