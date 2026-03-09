EPA Visits Silfab Solar After Chemical Spills

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by DYLAN NOLAN

State and federal regulators are reviewing Silfab Solar‘s 7149 Logistics Lane facility in Fort Mill, South Carolina following two releases of hazardous chemicals last week.

South Carolina’s Department of Environmental Service (DES) initiated an investigation into Silfab Solar following the first spill and a federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) investigation was initiated soon after a second spill was reported.

Silfab hosted a press conference last Friday (March 6, 2026) during which the accidental release was described as a “drip” that never endangered the public – nor the children attending the newly-constructed Flint Hill Elementary School, which abuts the manufacturing facility.

At the press conference, Silfab director of operations Greg Basden identified a faulty wet acid scrubber as the source of the release.

Basden called the March 3 spill an “accidental release of up to 300 gallons of water containing an extremely small amount of potassium hydroxide,” adding that only “a slight risk of irritation” was present due to the dilution of the chemical.

Once the release was discovered, attempts were made to contain the chemical per the company’s protocols. When these attempts failed, Silfab management contacted York County emergency services – who reportedly determined there was no immediate threat to the public. Eventually, private hazmat crews arrived to neutralize the spill.

At last week’s press conference, Basden revealed that “second” release was actually the first incident chronologically – having happened the previous Friday when the firm received its first shipment of hydrofluoric acid. During an inspection of the freshly delivered chemical, a drip was located coming from a flange attached to the base of the container.

The firm reportedly contacted the chemical supplier who advised them to tighten the flange. This solution greatly reduced, but did not completely stop, the leak.

Basden emphasized that the leak never exceeded Silfab’s capacity to contain the chemical, and claimed it posed no risk to the health of Silfab employees or the public. He also expressed his displeasure with a decision by school officials to cancel classes at Flint Hill Elementary.

Flint Hill Elementary School (Dylan Nolan/ FITSNews)



“It’s been a struggle for us to understand why this elevated to a point that resulted in school closures,” Basden said.

Fort Mill parents have been protesting the construction of this facility in such close proximity to the school for years, and specifically repeatedly cited hazmat incidents as the worst case scenario that led them to form groups such as the Citizens Alliance for Government Integrity (CAGI), which has fought Silfab and York County in a number of court cases arguing against the legality of constructing a panel factory in an area zoned for light industrial manufacturing.

York County elected to incentivize the construction of the facility through a fee in lieu of tax (FILOT) agreement. FILOT deals allow manufacturers to reduce their tax burden by paying a fee negotiated with county officials.

York county has repeatedly stood by it’s decision to bring the firm in, while insisting it lacks the legal power to stop their operations.

York County Council (York County)

Shortly after the first spill this news outlet – upon performing legal research that indicated York County has the authority to stop work at the facility – reached out to county public information officer Greg Suskin.

Suskin claimed the county lacked the authority.

“We are not a regulatory agency, Suskin told FITSNews. “SCDES is handling the investigation. Please reach out to that agency for a response.”

Three days later Suskin issued a release indicating county officials had directed their lawyers to investigate their authority to: “invoke emergency ordinance powers,” and “issue cease and desist directives to the company to ensure compliance with SCDES and EPA directives.”

South Carolina attorney general and gubernatorial candidate Alan Wilson issued an opinion affirming the county’s legal ability to take such steps months ago, something he publicly reminded county officials of through press statements in the wake of the chemical releases.

According to Wilson, the Silfab’s negotiations with DES do not diminish “York County Council’s authority to vote and change course on permitting and zoning or any ongoing private litigation.”

Fellow gubernatorial hopeful and first district congresswoman Nancy Mace sent Silfab a letter demanding full compliance with investigators and transparency with the public.

Mace bashed the company for “dismiss(ing) the concerns of parents and local residents as ‘unfortunate’ and ‘unexpected’,” and vowed vowed “not to move on until we have the full truth.”

Fifth district congressman Ralph Norman, a known solar proponent who also is seeking the GOP gubernatorial nomination, sought both answers and to clarify his position on the firm in a press statement released the day after the first reported spill.

Norman reported requesting “that the United States Environmental Protection Agency conduct a thorough audit of the facility to ensure all environmental and safety standards are being followed,” before callign the so called “Green New Deal,” the “Green New Scam.”

Norman expressed his support for an “all-of-the-above approach that prioritizes reliability, affordability, and the freedom to let consumers choose,” the cheapest electricity source in an environment of ever-increasing utility rates.

While DES is yet to release it’s official report, a statement issued by the York County legislative delegation indicates “DES has stated that they do not have the authority under the law to stop Silfab from moving forward with assembly operations.”

Silfab’s Fort Mill operation includes both chemical heavy solar cell manufacturing and less chemically intensive solar panel assembly.

According to the release “the EPA concurs that at this point there is no reason to stop Silfab from restarting assembly.”

The lawmakers noted their goal was to keep the facility “shuttered,” but that they believe “assembly will begin within the next 24 to 48 hours once a Consent Order has been agreed to.

FITSNews will update this post as we are able to obtain confirmation of assertions from DES.



ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

(Via: Travis Bell)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

