Terrible Jobs News for Donald Trump

by WILL FOLKS

***

As his administration drops more than $1 billion a day on an escalating war halfway around the world, U.S. president Donald Trump received some terrible economic news on the home front this week.

According to the latest data from his Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the American economy shed 92,000 jobs during the month of February – a massive and unexpected decline from January’s anemic revised reading of 126,000 new jobs. Analysts had expected the economy to add an estimated 55,000 new jobs, making this a dreaded “six-sigma miss.” With December’s print also revised downward to show a loss of 17,000 jobs, three of the last five employment readings (and five of the last nine readings) have been in the red.

Meaning America’s employment engine is stalling out…

Private payrolls also collapsed in February, shedding 86,000 positions (analysts had expected an uptick of 60,000 new jobs).

Labor participation in February dipped to 62% , its lowest reading since November 2021, while the widely watched unemployment rate ticked up from 4.3% to 4.4% .

According to analysts at RBC, “the rise in the unemployment rate was driven by primarily by reentrants looking for work,” with this metric for the moment being the one to watch as it relates to cyclical hiring.

***

“The kneejerk reaction is, well, bad,” the website Zero Hedge noted in response to the numbers. “This was about as ugly as it could be, and coming in (at) a time when input costs are soaring due to the Iran war, it screams AI-driven stagflation.”

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is beginning to have an impact on the American workforce, although analysts at JP Morgan assert it will be a “gradual disruption.”

“There is no magic number of how many jobs will be at risk when AI technology has its breakthrough moment,” JP Morgan’s analysis noted. “Estimates range from 14% to 30% for displacement, with as many as 80% of Americans being impacted in some way.”

Unlike prior labor market downturns, jobs lost to AI won’t be coming back quickly… and may not come back at all.

“Previous eras of mass unemployment (and recession) have been driven by demand,” JP Morgan’s analysts continued. “When people lose their jobs, they expect to find another job in the future. The uncertainty is when, not if, a new job would be on the table. But displacement from the AI revolution means the unemployment rate, in theory, could spike and plateau there. That is, until a more substantial part of the workforce is reskilled and hired for jobs that AI cannot do.”

So… is there any good news for the American labor market? In a word, “no.” Which is why America’s leaders really ought to stop wasting their time (and our money) on a needless conflict in Iran.

***

