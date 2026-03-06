Donald Trump’s Iran War Sparks Pain at the Pump

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

With America’s employment economy stalling out, U.S. president Donald Trump‘s claim to fame during his second term has been falling fuel prices – which his administration has repeatedly tried to tout as a tax cut.

“We’re gonna be, I think, at $2.00 a gallon,” Trump told reporters back in December. “We could even crack that at some point. I’d love to do it.”

Yeah… about that.

Last week, Trump plunged the nation into another undeclared war – this one against the Islamic Republic of Iran. As a result of this conflict – which is costing our taxpayers more than $1 billion a day – gas prices have skyrocketed. According to the AAA fuel report, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline soared $0.27 last week to $3.25 – one of the highest increases on record.

Take a look…

“The last time the national average made a similar weekly jump was back in March of 2022 during the start of the Russia/Ukraine conflict,” AAA’s report noted.

While prices remain below 2023 and 2024 levels, the spring and summer months typically see upticks in prices due to increased demand. The Iran War is also likely to continue contributing to price increases, although experts do not believe the impact will be as severe as some suspect.

“Our base case view is that the US/Israel attacks on Iran and related broader Middle East disruption will be relatively short-lived and energy prices should revert back to near pre-attack levels, with limited negative impact on the medium-term macro outlook,” noted Nick Brooks, head of economic and investment research at London-based ICG.

However, Brooks warned “in such a volatile and unpredictable environment, (America)’s ability to control outcomes and the risk of unintended consequences remains high, with the U.S. and its potential partners’ ability to restore shipping flows through the Strait of Hormuz particularly critical.”

South Carolina typically boasts some of the cheapest gas prices in the nation – although our citizens spend a higher percentage of their income on fuel costs than residents of other states. As of last week, the Palmetto State ranked No. 15 nationally with a gallon of regular unleaded fuel costing an average of $2.99 . Prices were the highest in Charleston County, where a gallon of regular unleaded was running $3.13 . The county with the lowest price per gallon of regular unleaded was McCormick, which clocked in at $2.80 .

Count on FITSNews to keep our audience apprised of developments at the pump as the war in Iran continues…

