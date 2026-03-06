Charleston Man Gets Life in Prison for 2023 Murder

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ERIN PARROTT

A Charleston County, South Carolina jury has convicted a Lowcountry man of murder after prosecutors presented surveillance video showing the fatal shooting of a bicyclist in a North Charleston parking lot.

Following a three-day trial, jurors found Neil Ferrell guilty of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to a release from the office of S.C. ninth circuit solicitor Scarlett A. Wilson.

Prosecutors told jurors the shooting occurred on the evening of July 2, 2023 in the parking lot of a Stanley Steemer location in North Charleston.

According to evidence presented at trial, Malcolm Jones Jr. was riding a bicycle through the parking lot when Ferrell approached him with a firearm drawn. Surveillance footage obtained by investigators showed Ferrell walking from the nearby Indira Grocery toward the parking lot before confronting Jones.

The video reportedly captured the moment Ferrell shot Jones in the chest at close range as he attempted to ride away. Prosecutors said less than 30 seconds passed between the moment Jones came into view and the fatal shot.

Jones died from the single gunshot wound.

Authorities noted that Charleston Consolidated Dispatch (CCD) received only one call for service, despite several people witnessing the shooting.

First responders initially believed they were responding to a medical emergency until they discovered the gunshot wound while treating Jones at the scene.

Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) canvassed the area immediately after the shooting, but early attempts to locate cooperative witnesses were unsuccessful.

Detectives Jenni Butler and David Pritchard later uncovered surveillance footage that helped piece together the sequence of events ultimately resulting in Ferrell’s arrest.

During the trial, Ferrell testified in his own defense, claiming he feared for his life and had been intoxicated after mixing alcohol with prescription opioids. He argued the shooting was an act of self-defense.

Assistant Solicitor Kelsey Davis – who prosecuted the case with the assistance of Andrew McAllister and Special Investigator Kristene Rivera – challenged that account during cross-examination and pointed to contradictions between Ferrell’s testimony and the surveillance evidence.

Jurors ultimately rejected the self-defense claim.

Prosecutors also emphasized Ferrell committed the murder in front of children (including his own).

Following the return of the guilty verdicts, circuit court Judge Diane Goodstein sentenced Ferrell to a lifetime term of incarceration at the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC).

“Judge Goodstein saw the senselessness of this murder and responded accordingly,” Wilson said in a statement announcing the conviction. “Ferrell will no longer be a danger to our community.”

The conviction closes a case prosecutors described as a swift and unprovoked killing captured on video, bringing an end to a nearly two-year legal process stemming from the deadly confrontation.

Authorities have not indicated that anyone else will face charges in connection with the incident.

FITSNews has consistently called out our state’s law enforcement, prosecutorial and judicial institutions when they fail to collectively hold violent criminals accountable – and will continue to do so. We will also, however, point out those instances when the system works – and when violent criminals who deserve to be taken off our streets are held accountable.

