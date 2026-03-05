Upstate Child Sex Case Ends in Reduced Plea, One-Day Sentence

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by JENN WOOD

A felony child sex charge filed against an Upstate, South Carolina man was resolved last week via a controversial reduced plea agreement – one resulting in him serving a single day behind bars.

According to court records filed in the S.C. thirteenth judicial circuit, 63-year-old Emmanuel Jahu Gilstrap of Easley, S.C. pleaded guilty on February 26, 2026, to second-degree assault and battery after prosecutors dismissed the original charge filed against him.

Gilstrap was originally charged with committing or attempting a lewd act upon a child under sixteen — a felony. That charge was tied to allegations first reported to law enforcement decades after the alleged conduct occurred.

Public index records showed the original general sessions case was closed the same day the plea was entered, with the felony charge marked as “dismissed.” A second indictment, filed one day earlier, reflected the substituted assault charge, which was resolved through an Alford plea.

For those of you unfamiliar with an Alford plea, it means a defendant is maintaining his or her innocence – but acknowledging sufficient evidence exists to convict them of the crime of which they stand accused.

The case against Gilstrap stemmed from allegations dating back to the 1990s after a former babysitter came forward years later, ultimately resulting in his arrest by Easley Police Department (EPD) in 2023.

Court records do not publicly explain why prosecutors moved away from the original lewd act indictment, but charge reductions in older cases are often tied to evidentiary complications — particularly allegations involving decades-old events, limited corroborating records, fading witness memory, or challenges in meeting the burden required for trial on a more serious felony offense.

The plea agreement was accepted in open court by S.C. circuit court judge G. D. Morgan Jr., who imposed a three-year prison sentence that was suspended upon service of one day in custody, followed by thirty months of probation. The sentencing sheet also indicated the victim was present in court – and agreed to the negotiated resolution.

Still, many victims’ advocates privately told FITSNews they were disappointed in the decision by prosecutors to drop the more serious charge, believing it was done because Gilstrap is a wealthy member of the community who owns and operates a network of local car dealerships.

The original indictment was formally closed the same day, ending a prosecution that had remained pending in general sessions court for nearly three years…

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

