Spartanburg Councilman Faces Second Assault Charge in Less Than a Year

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by JENN WOOD

***

Spartanburg County, South Carolina councilman Monier Abusaft – a local attorney who represents district one on the county’s governing body – was arrested Thursday afternoon on a misdemeanor assault charge, according to jail records.

Abusaft, 36, was booked into the Spartanburg County detention center on March 5, 2026 after being arrested by the police department at the University of South Carolina-Upstate.

According to detention center records, Abusaft was charged with assault and battery in the third degree, a misdemeanor offense under South Carolina law. The charge carries a potential penalty of up to 30 days in jail or a $500 fine, if convicted.

Booking records indicate Abusaft was arrested at 3:39 p.m. EST and remains confined at the jail as of Thursday evening. A bond amount had not been set at the time of his booking.

Also, authorities have not yet released details regarding the circumstances that led to the charge.

***

SECOND ASSAULT CASE IN TWO YEARS

***

The arrest of Abusaft on Thursday marked the second assault-related case involving him in the past year.

In 2025, the county councilman was charged with third-degree assault and battery following a dispute involving a resident on Bomar Avenue in Spartanburg. Police reports at the time alleged the incident escalated during an argument over trash cans blocking a roadway.

Witnesses told officers the dispute turned physical after Abusaft exited his truck and shoved a trash can toward the alleged victim during the confrontation, according to police.

Abusaft denied wrongdoing and indicated he intended to challenge the allegations in court.

That charge was later dismissed, according to court records.

***

***

COUNTY LEADER AND LOCAL ATTORNEY

Abusaft has served on Spartanburg County Council since 2021. His current term is scheduled to run through January 1, 2029.

In addition to his elected role, Abusaft operates a private law practice, Mo Abusaft Law, based in Spartanburg. According to his professional biography, his practice focuses primarily on criminal defense, family law, and civil litigation.

Before his election to county council, Abusaft worked in both private practice and public service roles in the Spartanburg area.

As of Thursday evening, officials had not released additional details about the alleged incident that prompted the arrest.

FITSNews has requested additional information from USC Upstate Police. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

