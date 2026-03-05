Probation Violating Sex Offender Faces Partial Revocation

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by DYLAN NOLAN

Convicted sex offender Travis Reed Gaye, 27, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina has been ordered to return to jail after violating the conditions of his probation.

Gaye was charged in 2023 with seven felony counts related to the sexual exploitation of a minor. He ultimately pled guilty to a single count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor in November 2025 on the day prosecutors in the office of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson were scheduled to begin trying the case.

Gaye was sentenced to ten ( 10 ) years in prison, but saw that sentence suspended to five ( 5 ) years of probation conditioned on him complying with his sex offender conditions.

Gaye recently returned to the public eye after being accused of violating his probation agreement just thirty-six ( 36 ) days after entering his guilty plea.

Gaye was accused of illegally possessing alcohol and using dating apps to send sexually suggestive material in violation of his sex offender conditions.

Gaye’s arrest warrant noted law enforcement personnel found “sexually explicit material on (the) Bumble dating app,” adding that Gaye “sent a(n) image that shows sexually explicit urges.”

While the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS) originally failed to recommend Gaye be remanded to prison for the violation – the department changed its tune on the day S.C. circuit court judge David S. Graham was set to issue his ruling on the consequences Gaye would face for his violation.

Court records show Gaye now faces an 878-day sentence prior to the resumption of his previous five-year probation sentence, with both GPS and alcohol monitoring now being required upon his release.

Gaye had already served – and was given credit for – 698 days in pretrial detention, and therefore will be incarcerated for just 180 days as a result of the probation violation.

What’s more, Gaye was also arrested this Wednesday (March 4, 2026) by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on charges associated with failing to register as a sex offender.

CCSO public information officer Alexis Douglas indicated in a press release that CCSO was made aware of Gaye’s possible violations on Monday (March 2, 2026) and sought a warrant. Deputies in the sex offender registry unit allegedly discovered “three internet and/or social media accounts that he had previously not disclosed.”

Douglas noted Gaye had a “responsibility to register in the month of March 2026,” and to “provide internet accounts, internet identifiers, information, and do so at the time of registration or as soon as one is activated.”

Count on FITSNews to continue to follow this story as Gaye’s latest charges are adjudicated.

This news outlet is interested in the cases of all S.C. sex offenders on probation accused of violating their sex offender conditions. Anyone with information relevant to these cases is encouraged to contact this reporter directly via email at Dylan@FITSNews.com.

