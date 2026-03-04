Upstate Businessman to Seek South Carolina Governor’s Office

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

A South Carolina businessman who served in the presidential administration of Bill Clinton plans to campaign for the Palmetto State governor’s office in 2026, multiple sources familiar with his thinking have confirmed to FITSNews.

William M. “Billy” Webster IV of Greenville, S.C. will run as a Democrat, these sources say – which would make him the perpetual minority party’s third announced candidate for South Carolina’s constitutionally neutered chief executive office.

Previously, state representative Jermaine Johnson of Hopkins, S.C. and wealthy trial lawyer Mullins McLeod of Charleston, S.C. have announced they are seeking the Democrat nomination – which in recent years has become a one-way ticket to electoral irrelevance.

No Democrat has won a statewide election in South Carolina since 2006 – and no Democrat has won a governor’s race since 1998. The last Democrat gubernatorial nominee, former U.S. congressman Joe Cunningham, received an abysmal 40.67% of the vote in 2022.

***

Billy Webster (File)

***

Can Webster reorient that calculus?

According to his home page on Clinton’s presidential library website, the native South Carolinian was a member of Clinton’s presidential transition team and a chief of staff to former S.C. governor Richard W. Riley – both during his tenure as the Palmetto State’s chief executive and later during his time as secretary of education under Clinton. Webster was also Clinton’s director of scheduling during his first term in office.

After leaving government, Webster was one of the co-founders of Advance America, a payday lending company which was purchased in 2012 for $780 million by Grupo Elektra, a company owned by Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego.

Advance America was frequently accused of running afoul of consumer protection laws. In May 2012, the company agreed to pay $18.75 million to more than 140,000 North Carolina consumers in the wake of a class action lawsuit it was facing.

“Advance America and other payday lenders are operating illegally in North Carolina,” a 2004 release from the Center for Responsible Lending (CRL) noted.

***

Webster insisted during his career that his company “offers low-cost, transparent, and convenient credit with meaningful consumer protections” – blaming “misconceptions” about his industry for the criticism it received.

“As Americans’ credit needs evolve, efforts to restrict access to payday loans and other short-term lending threaten consumer interests,” Webster claimed.

In addition to his payday lending career, Webster has been involved in numerous philanthropic endeavors.

According to his recent application (.pdf) to serve on a Greenville County sales tax commission, his family has “been in Greenville for over 150 years.”

“I have a deep affection and sense of obligation to this community,” Webster wrote. “In addition, I have been in business and politics for over forty years and can bring that experience to bear on this responsibility.”

According to Follow the Money, Webster has donated nearly $800,000 to more than 300 candidates or political entities over the past quarter century. Of that sum, a whopping $579,000 was routed to Democrat candidates.

South Carolina candidates will formally file paperwork to seek statewide offices between March 15-30, 2026, with partisan primary elections scheduled for Tuesday, June 9, 2026. In the event no candidate wins a majority of votes on the first ballot, a head-to-head runoff election between the top two vote-getters would be held two weeks later (on June 23, 2026).

The general election will be held on November 3, 2026.

***

