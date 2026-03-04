S.C. Lawmaker Apologizes After Pornographic Social Media Repost

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ERIN PARROTT

***

A South Carolina lawmaker says his social media account was briefly compromised this week – resulting in a pornographic video appearing on his feed for two days.

State representative Stephen Frank confirmed to FITSNews that his account on X had been hacked after the graphic video was posted without his knowledge.

“A friend made me aware this morning that some pretty graphic content had been shared from my account,” Frank wrote in a follow-up post after regaining access to his account.

“Was able to regain access and remove it.” Frank wrote. “Apologies to anyone who was shocked to see it.”

The offending video – from an explicit web cam account – spanned thirteen minutes. The accompanying post encouraged viewers to “watch naked models in our adult live sex cams community.”

***

A friend made me aware this morning that some pretty graphic content had been shared from my account. Was able to regain access and remove it. Apologies to anyone who was shocked to see it.



PSA: make sure you have 2FA enabled to prevent this sort of thing pic.twitter.com/gdgynQdeLh — Stephen Frank (@stephen_frank) March 4, 2026

***

Frank added a brief public service announcement following the incident encouraging users to strengthen their account security.

“PSA: make sure you have 2FA enabled to prevent this sort of thing,” he wrote, referencing two-factor authentication.

In a statement to FITSNews, the lawmaker reiterated the situation stemmed from a compromised account and nothing more.

“It’s not any more exciting than that,” Frank said.

***

Frank said the explicit video was quickly removed after he regained control of his account. No additional suspicious posts were visible on his timeline as of publication.

Frank’s experience highlights a growing trend of individuals targeting the social media accounts of public officials and public figures. Cybersecurity experts routinely advise users to enable two-factor authentication and avoid reusing passwords across platforms to reduce the risk of unauthorized access.

As of this writing, Frank’s account appears to be operating normally following the incident…

***

***

