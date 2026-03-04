Sources: Four Officers Abruptly Separated From Columbia Metro Airport

Capitol city airport down four public safety officers after simultaneous departures, sources say.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ANDY FANCHER

***

Multiple high-ranking officers are reportedly no longer employed by the public safety department tasked with protecting South Carolina’s Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) following what sources have described as a simultaneous separation last week.

Those public safety officers, four in total, were said to have been separated from Columbia Metro Airport Public Safety (CMADPS) at roughly the same time, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Unlike traditional police departments, CMADPS includes both sworn law enforcement officers and firefighters, all of whom are certified in Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF).

Those involved in last week’s departures, however, are said to be sworn law enforcement officers.

It remains unclear whether these officers were terminated outright or given the option to resign. Equally unclear is whether the departures stemmed from specific disciplinary actions or from other considerations within the department.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Sources indicate the four officers held supervisory roles within CMADPS, including some at the department’s highest levels.

FITSNews subsequently obtained the officers’ names and sought to confirm the circumstances of their separations by requesting these records from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA).

As of Wednesday morning (March 4, 2026), however, the academy told FITSNews it had not yet received any paperwork indicating the officers had separated from the agency. A spokesperson further stated the four officers are still listed as “active” in the academy’s database.

“The agency does have 15 days to send in paperwork to the academy,” an academy spokesperson told FITSNews.

Prior to last week’s reported exodus, CMADPS consisted of about 20 public safety officers serving in law enforcement and emergency response roles at the roughly 2,600-acre airport – which serves as the primary commercial aviation hub for Columbia and the broader Midlands region.

FITSNews has requested comment from CAE regarding the alleged departures.

This story may be updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Andrew Fancher in downtown Dallas. (Provided)

Andrew Fancher is a Lone Star Emmy Award–winning journalist from Dallas, Texas. He joined FITSNews in 2023 after leaving an NBC affiliate, where he served as on-air talent. His reporting focuses on public corruption in South Carolina, with an emphasis on law enforcement misconduct and abuse of power.