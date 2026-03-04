Lou Holtz Passes Away

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

Legendary college football head coach Lou Holtz passed away on Wednesday (March 4, 2026) at the age of 89.

Holtz died in Orlando, Florida surrounded by his family, according to a statement. His death comes a little over a month after it was revealed he had entered hospice care.

A towering figure in college football for decades, Holtz “rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most respected figures in college athletics,” his family’s statement noted.

“Over a remarkable five-decade career, he led college programs at William & Mary, NC State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame and South Carolina,” the statement continued. “He transformed every team he inherited and captured the 1988 national championship with the Fighting Irish.”

Holtz will be “remembered for his enduring values of faith, family, service and an unwavering belief in the potential of others,” his family added, citing the “many players, colleagues and communities shaped by his leadership.”

Holtz’s most remarkable turnaround project took place in the Palmetto State. Prior to the 1999 season, he took over a struggling Gamecocks program and – after one winless campaign – catapulted it back into national prominence. Holtz’s run included a memorable 8-4 season in 2000, a 9-3 season in 2001 and consecutive Outback Bowl appearances that reignited interest in Gamecock football across the state.

“At South Carolina, Holtz was more than a coach – he was a culture changer, one who brought national attention back to Williams-Brice Stadium and helped lay groundwork for the program’s later success,” our Erin Parrott noted earlier this year.

Prior to his tenure in Columbia, Holtz built his national reputation at the University of Notre Dame, where he served as head coach from 1986 to 1996. There, he compiled a 100-30-2 (.765) record and delivered one of the most iconic seasons in college football history in 1988, going 12-0 and capturing the national championship.

Holtz’s Fighting Irish teams finished ranked in the top six teams in the nation in six out of seven seasons between 1988-1993, a run which included the national championship and No. 2 national rankings in 1989 and 1993.

Holtz posted an all-time record of 249–132–7 (.650) during his 33 years as a college head coach. He currently ranks No. 10 all-time among FBS/Division I head coaches.

After retiring from coaching in 2004, he became a prominent college football analyst, most notably with ESPN – where his voice and personality remained fixtures for over a decade. His influence also earned him some of the sport’s highest honors, including induction into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

In 2020, president Donald Trump awarded Holtz the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

A motivational genius, Holtz was renowned for his quick wit and his insightful observations on life.

“When all is said and done,” he once said, “more is said than done.”

While that could be an apt descriptor for the lives of most people, Holtz’s decades-long record of accomplishment – and the impact he had on countless lives along the way – bears witness to another of his maxims: “always deliver more than you promise.”

