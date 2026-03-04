Letter: Fiscal Responsibility Should Start in Columbia

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Dear Editor,

I have been a business owner and executive in Greenville for more than 20 years. Responsible individuals and business owners know that if you spend more money than you bring in, you have problems. Wise decisions should be made by leaders so that employees and customers do not suffer.

Our state government should live by the same rules. South Carolina needs a governor who understands budgets and will not use taxpayer dollars like Monopoly money. Overspending and poor fiscal decisions should not be tolerated, yet it continues in Columbia year after year.

A recent example of wasteful spending that impacted all of us was the $1.3 billion tax incentive program (including $400 million of our cash) that was passed to lure Scout Motors, an electric vehicle company known for woke DEI policies, to our state. The program was promoted by our top elected officials and passed by legislators despite warnings from fiscal Conservatives.

Last month, Scout Motors requested an additional $150 million handout because of cost overruns on the Blythewood facility. Upon completion of the plant, South Carolina residents will not even be able to purchase a new Scout vehicle in SC because they are sold online—not through dealerships. Furthermore, the electric vehicle market is declining. You can’t make this stuff up! Who is tracking this project for the taxpayers? Who will be held accountable for the wasted funds? Where are the apologies from the elected leaders who supported the project and publicly chastised our most conservative leaders for opposing it?

Things must change in our state. This type of government waste and incompetence would not have happened had Ralph Norman been our governor. Consider what Ron DeSantis has done in Florida. One strong leader can make a huge difference. Ralph Norman is a successful businessman who can manage budgets, rein in out-of-control spending, and tackle our infrastructure problems. He has proven that he will not be bullied. He regularly stands up to pressure and special interest groups in Washington, D.C. With him as our governor, we will have a fighting chance to clean up the corruption in Columbia.

This is the first letter I have written to an editor. It is crucial for South Carolina to elect a wise, strong, Conservative governor who is equipped to lead. Ralph Norman is that person, and I am confident that he will deliver on his promises.

Sincerely,

Tim Morgan

CEO Genesis Marketing

FROM THE EDITOR…

Tim, Thank you for your submission! We are in agreement that change is urgently needed in the governor’s office – and that the next governor of the Palmetto State must be an agent of change.

