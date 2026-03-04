Former S.C. Solicitor Candidate, Rock Hill Defense Attorney Popped For DUI

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ANDY FANCHER

A criminal defense attorney who previously ran for the top prosecutorial position in York and Union counties was arrested last Friday afternoon following a single-vehicle crash, according to troopers with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS).

D. Tyler Bratton, an attorney with Axelrod & Associates, P.A., was charged with driving under the influence (DUI) first offense following an alleged broad daylight crash on February 27, 2026.

According to a master trooper with SCDPS, troopers were dispatched at approximately 2:32 p.m. EST to the intersection of Nivens Road and South Shiloh Road in reference to a single-vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, troopers determined a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado traveling on Nivens Road went through the intersection at South Shiloh Road, left the roadway and struck a tree.

Troopers later identified the driver as Bratton.

“After further investigation, [Bratton] was subsequently placed under arrest for driving under the influence,” SCDPS said in a statement.

D. Tyler Bratton following his arrest on February 27, 2026. (Moss Justice Center Detention Facility)

Bratton refused both field sobriety testing and a Datamaster breath test following the crash, according to SCDPS.

Authorities further confirmed that he was transported to the Moss Justice Center Detention Facility, where records show he was booked before 6:00 p.m. EST.

Because his arrest occurred early in the afternoon, Bratton was able to appear before Magistrate Walton H. Beck later the same day – and was released on a $992 personal recognizance bond.

As of this publishing, Bratton remains listed as a criminal defense attorney with Axelrod & Associates in Rock Hill, where his practice includes defending clients accused of DUI and drug-related offenses.

Prior to entering private practice, Bratton served more than a decade as an assistant solicitor in South Carolina’s fifteenth judicial circuit, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In June 2024, Bratton appeared on the Republican primary ballot for solicitor of the sixteenth judicial circuit, which includes York County… where he was arrested last Friday.

A graduate of Clemson University and the Charleston School of Law, Bratton also identifies as Presbyterian in his online legal biography.

