South Carolina Probation Agency Flip-Flops on Sex Offender’s Status

The state is now seeking jail time for a convicted offender who violated multiple terms of his probation just weeks after entering into a plea deal…

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by DYLAN NOLAN

***

South Carolina’s probation and parole agency has changed its tune regarding a high-profile child sex offender – now recommending he be remanded to prison following multiple violations of his probation. These violations took place just days after he pleaded guilty to a child sex exploitation charge.

The S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS) originally recommended that 27-year-old Travis Reed Gaye of Mount Pleasant not face jail time following probation violations that occurred just thirty-six ( 36 ) days after he pleaded guilty to third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Gaye was originally charged in 2023 with seven felony counts related to the sexual exploitation of a minor. He ultimately pleaded guilty to a single count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor in November 2025 – just as prosecutors in the office of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson were scheduled to begin trying the case.

Gaye was sentenced to ten ( 10 ) years in prison, but his sentence was suspended to five ( 5 ) years of probation conditioned on him adhering to the terms of his plea agreement.

***

***

Gaye failed to follow those terms, however. In fact, he was found by S.C. circuit court judge David S. Graham to have willfully violated his probation – both by possessing open containers of alcohol and using multiple prohibited internet applications to send sexually suggestive messages.

According to an affidavit prepared by probation agent Chaz Faranqui, law enforcement “found sexually explicit material on (the) Bumble dating app” on Gaye’s phone. Police also concluded the offender “sent an image that shows sexually explicit urges.”

A search of Gaye’s phone also revealed he had recently installed Reddit, Snapchat and Instagram on the device.

Despite these clear violations of his probation, SCDPPPS originally recommended Gaye be allowed to remain un-incarcerated. That decision irked many of Gaye’s neighbors, who pointed out to this news outlet that his residence (per the S.C. sex offender registry) at 312 Royall Avenue in Mount Pleasant directly abuts the James B. Edwards Park – where children routinely play and participate in tennis lessons.

***

***

Prior to Gaye’s hearing, parents launched a petition that quickly drew more than 400 signatories. The petition noted the suspended sentence Gaye received, and demanded the state punish his violation of it’s terms.

“The agreement was clear,” the petition argued. “If he violated probation, he would serve ten years in prison.”

When SCDPPPS expressed it’s intention not to seek any jail time for Gaye, one concerned parent expressed their disbelief in a statement to FITSNews.

“Given all the public concern expressed we thought that the probation office and the attorney general’s office would take this a bit more seriously and act to protect the community,” the parent told this news outlet.

“In our view, they fell short of their duty,” they added.

***

The tennis courts at the James B. Edwards park

***

While Graham found Gaye to have willfully violated his probation conditions from the bench at a hearing last week, he indicated he would take the arguments made in court under advisement as he prepared a ruling to be released by the end of the week.

Despite Graham’s stated intent, a ruling was not made last week. Instead court records (.pdf) revealed the case was continued after SCDPPPS asked to change its recommendation that Gaye not face jail time the day Graham was set to issue his ruling.

According to Graham’s continuance order, “defense counsel objected to the email and any consideration of the email without a hearing.”

Upon reading the order, FITSNews asked SCDPPS to clarify it’s position on Gaye.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

“SCDPPPS changed its official recommendation to the judge after an administrative review,” agency public information officer Scott Hawkins told this news outlet.

“The approved recommendation was a 30 to 36-month partial revocation,” Hawkins added, with a recommendation Gaye “continue on supervision with the originally requested modified conditions” following his term of incarceration.

FITSNews has repeatedly attempted to contact Gaye’s attorney, former S.C. attorney general Charlie Condon, for comment on his client’s case – but we have yet to hear back from him.

When this news outlet attempted to contact the phone number listed on Gaye’s arrest warrant, a male picked up the up the phone and declined to comment.

Count on FITSNews to continue to track Gaye’s case, as well as the cases of all S.C. sex offenders on probation accused of violating their sex offender conditions. Anyone with information relevant to these cases is encouraged to contact this reporter directly via email at Dylan@FITSNews.com.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

(Via: Travis Bell)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

