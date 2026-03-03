South Carolina ‘Boutique Bandit’: Two Months, Thirteen Arrests

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

A thirty-year-old woman from Belton, South Carolina has been arrested thirteen times over the past two months in multiple jurisdictions across the Palmetto State – with each of the arrests stemming from alleged scams involving her Upstate boutique.

Pamela Brooke Schronce, 30, was arrested on Monday (March 2, 2026) in Newberry County and charged with six counts of obtaining goods under false pretenses (with a value of $2,000 or less). According to sheriff’s deputies, Schronce “is the subject of numerous cases originating out of Anderson County and spanning across several jurisdictions.”

Several jurisdictions? That’s putting it charitably…

Since her initial arrest in Anderson County on January 1, 2026, Schronce has been booked a dozen additional times – and is currently facing criminal charges in Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Newberry, Pickens, Richland and Spartanburg counties.

Along the way, her mug shot collage has become the stuff of social media legend…

The charges against Schronce stem from allegations that her Belton-based business, Thomas & Turner Boutique, scammed an undetermined number of victims out of thousands of dollars over multiple years – failing to fulfill online orders for various items.

“Schronce scammed at least 54 victims who placed online orders but never received their merchandise,” a post from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) last month noted. “Detectives say she repeatedly provided fabricated excuses to explain the missing deliveries.”

The financial loss associated with the ACSO release exceeded $10,000 , the agency claimed – with Schronce’s alleged conduct spanning between September 2023 and December 2025.

According to ACSO, its investigation into Schronce took time because it required “multiple financial search warrants to be processed and returned in order to confirm and document Schronce’s pattern of scamming.”

The investigations into Schronce began in December 2025, with the first warrants for her arrest issued in Fairfield County on December 31, 2025 – one day prior to her initial arrest. A week later, she was arrested again by the Easley Police Department (EPD) on related charges. Since then, she’s been bounced around jurisdictions all over the Palmetto Upstate.

One Upstate sheriff joked of having to “wait in line” to arrest Schronce.

While theft of any denomination is a serious crime – and while Schronce must be held fully accountable for her actions in the event she is found guilty of (or pleads guilty to) defrauding dozens of South Carolinians – it’s safe to say at this point the parade of arrests has gotten ridiculous.

If the allegations against Schronce are true, we are clearly dealing with a common scheme and artifice to defraud across multiple jurisdictions – something law enforcement agencies should be working collaboratively to investigate and prosecute. Instead, it seems many of these local cops are more interested in getting in on a mug shot feeding frenzy which has suddenly attracted national attention.

Is it their right to do so? Certainly… Schronce’s alleged crimes have put her in the crosshairs of each of these jurisdictions, giving them clear probable cause to arrest her.

And more arrests could still be forthcoming…

Imagine, though, if South Carolina law enforcement had adopted a similar “naming and shaming” approach to career violent criminals like Alexander Devonte Dickey? What if they had splashed his numerous mug shots all over their social media pages? And “waited in line” to arrest him and other violent criminals like him when they reoffended?

Maybe then we wouldn’t be dealing with tragedies like this…

We entrust our law enforcement agencies, prosecutors and courts with significant responsibility… and significant resources. They should endeavor at all times to prioritize those resources and maximize investigative, prosecutorial and judicial efficiency.

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

