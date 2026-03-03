S.C. Supreme Court Justice Withdraws Reelection Bid

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

On the eve of South Carolina’s judicial elections, the race for the highest court in the Palmetto State was thrown into disarray when the incumbent – associate justice John Few – withdrew his name from consideration for another ten-year term on the bench.

That means the scandal-scarred S.C. Judicial Merit Selection Commission (SCJMSC) – the legislatively controlled panel which picks the judges who stand for legislative election – must reopen the nominating process for the seat and delay the election of a new justice until it has re-screened new candidates.

That process could take months…

“It has become clear to me over recent weeks that I do not – and will not – have the votes to be reelected to the Supreme Court of South Carolina,” Few wrote on his social media pages on Tuesday afternoon (March 3, 2026). “It is customary in judicial elections for the candidate who cannot win to withdraw from the race. Earlier this morning, I submitted my withdrawal letter to the Judicial Merit Selection Commission.”

Few’s term on the high court is set to expire on July 31, 2026. Had he won another term, he was in line to become the next chief justice of the Palmetto State.

To recap: South Carolina is one of only two states in America in which legislators pick judges – and the only state in the nation where lawmakers control the nominating process preceding these legislative elections. This incestuous arrangement has led to rampant corruption – and prompted long-overdue calls to fix the system.

As we have previously reported, this election has capably demonstrated the dangers of giving one branch of government what amounts to unchecked control over another.

South Carolina lawmakers are livid with Few for forcing them to go back to the drawing board and rewrite a controversial abortion statute in 2023. While Few has been falsely accused of judicial activism on this issue, the truth is he faithfully interpreted the state constitution – which lawmakers reluctantly acknowledged when they passed a new abortion statute

“State lawmakers are eager to send Few – and all justices and judges who have the audacity to faithfully execute their oaths – a message that dissent of any kind will not be tolerated,” I noted recently.

“I accept this reality with only the most positive thoughts and feelings about what the future holds,” Few wrote. “I take pride in everything I have done over my 26 years of judicial service; no regrets. During the same time I have been coming to grips with the reality that I cannot win this race, my excitement over returning to the private sector has grown exponentially.”

RELATED | DARK MONEY GROUP TARGETS SUPREME COURT JUSTICE

“There will be no soft landing for me,” Few concluded. “As I plan to return to the active practice of law with the same energy and enthusiasm that has defined my career as a judge and a justice.”

Until today’s decision by Few, the judicial election – scheduled for tomorrow (March 4, 2026) – was expected to be a coronation for former S.C. House of Representatives’ speaker Jay Lucas. Now, Lucas’ ascendency to the high court is a much less certain proposition.

The 68-year-old ex-legislative leader has virtually no judicial experience, is three years away from the court’s mandatory retirement age and recently experienced health issues that almost forced him from the race.

Lucas’ presumed ascendency has also drawn rebukes from several key members of the S.C. General Assembly, eager to avoid upsetting their corrupt apple cart.

FITSNews hinted at the possibility Few might withdraw from the race over the weekend, quoting sources familiar with his thinking as saying he was “carefully weighing what is best for the judiciary as a whole, putting the long-term health and independence of the court above any personal consideration.”

According to the S.C. Code of Laws § 2-19-80(C), Few’s withdrawal means “the election for the office may not be held at (the) scheduled time.” Now the SCJMSC must “make other nominations for the office as though a new vacancy without an incumbent exists in that office, including reopening the application process with all required notices.”

