Carolina Kitchen Confidential: Fancy That! Bistro & Catering

by ERIN PARROTT

As the South Carolina Department of Agriculture (SCDA) continues to conduct its routine restaurant inspections, FITSNews is continuing to keep tabs via Carolina Kitchen Confidential – our ongoing deep dive into what’s really happening inside the Palmetto State’s food service industry.

According to a February 23, 2026 SCDA retail food inspection report (.pdf), Fancy That! Bistro & Catering – located at 1825 St. Julian Place in Columbia and touting more than 25 years of experience on its website – earned a “C” grade after a complaint-prompted routine inspection.

The inspection flagged several “priority” and “priority foundation” violations – the most serious categories under state food safety regulations.

Specifically, inspectors observed “fuzzy growth” on limes and cooked beans stored in a walk-in cooler, along with meat in bloated packaging – conditions consistent with potential spoilage.

These violations were cited under code enforcement sections requiring food to be “safe, unadulterated and honestly presented.” According to the report, those issues were not corrected at the time of inspection, meaning verification is required during a follow-up visit.

Temperature control problems were also documented inside the walk-in cooler. Inspectors recorded:

Egg salad at 45°F

Sliced cheese at 45°F

Ham at 46°F

Raw chicken at 46°F

Cold-held time/temperature control for safety (TCS) foods must be maintained at 41°F or below. These violations were not corrected during the inspection, the report alleged.

Additionally, the report noted that improper cold holding can allow bacteria to multiply rapidly, increasing the risk of food-borne illness.

The report also noted inconsistent implementation of the restaurant’s date-marking system.

Items including fruit dip, open cocktail sausages, pinwheel mix containing cream cheese and house-made chicken salad were not properly date marked. Inspectors also observed salsa and cream of chicken held more than seven days past their marked dates. Those violations were likewise marked “not corrected.”

In a separate section of the report, inspectors cited pest control concerns after observing droppings in dry storage areas and inside a utility closet – which can pose serious contamination risks and requires corrective action.

Additional violations in the report included:

Food debris on utensils stored as clean.

Heavy black buildup and deep grooves on cutting boards.

Damaged gasket on a two-door reach-in freezer.

Soiled nonfood-contact surfaces throughout the facility.

Grease and food debris on floors beneath equipment and food splash on walls.

Inadequate lighting inside the walk-in cooler, measuring 3.1 foot-candles where at least 10 foot-candles are required.

Boxed single-use items stored directly on the floor.

Inspectors also noted that the person in charge did not possess a verified Certified Food Protection Manager (CFPM) certification at the time of inspection.

One issue – lack of handwashing cleanser at a kitchen sink – was corrected during the inspection.

Because multiple priority violations were not corrected on-site, SCDA indicated a follow-up inspection is required. The report notes that enforcement actions – including potential monetary penalties of up to $1,000 per violation per day – are possible for continued non-compliance.

Under South Carolina law, restaurant inspection reports are public record.

FITSNews will continue monitoring follow-up inspections at this location and report any updated grading.

