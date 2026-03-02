Nancy Mace Ethics Probe Deepens

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

The United States House of Representatives’ Office of Congressional Conduct (OCC) voted unanimously this week that lawmakers should “further review” allegations leveled against South Carolina congresswoman and 2026 gubernatorial candidate Nancy Mace.

Specifically, the OCC concluded “there is substantial reason to believe that (Mace) engaged in improper reimbursement practices” by seeking reimbursements which “exceeded her reimbursable expenses.”

“If Mace engaged in improper reimbursement practices, then she may have violated House rules, standards of conduct, and federal law,” the OCC noted in its report (.pdf).

The news comes just six weeks after the House ethics committee announced it had extended its review of a referral for an investigation of Mace – and would announce its next steps on or before March 2, 2026.

That deadline fell today…

***

According to the report, the inquiry into Mace began on May 21, 2025 – with Mace receiving notification two days later. The investigation appears to revolve around a reimbursement program for “lodging expenses” in Washington, D.C. which Mace is accused of habitually violating.

“Rep. Mace received reimbursements in 2023 and 2024 for lodging expenses – but the amounts reimbursed do not appear to reflect (her) actual, incurred lodging expenses,” the report found.

On her trips to the capital, Mace stayed at a home she owned with her former fiancé – Charleston entrepreneur Patrick Bryant. Per the terms of a congressional reimbursement program adopted in April 2023, she was permitted to seek “reimbursement for certain costs associated with the (home) and its upkeep.”

These costs “could not exceed the total housing expenses incurred in that month,” however.

Did they?

According to the report, Mace “requested and received the maximum allowable reimbursement for each month she filed a reimbursement request form,” however information provided to the OCC suggested she “was reimbursed more than the true costs for the property during several months in 2023 and 2024.”

The OCC reviewed “invoices and other documents” related to Mace’s Washington D.C. property, including “utility bills and escrow accounts for property taxes and insurance related to the property.” During this review, it identified “discrepancies between the amounts requested and received by Mace for reimbursements and the total of these associated bills.”

Mace declined to provide documentation related to the expenses for which she sought reimbursement, and may not have made – or contributed to – any of the payments.

Who did apparently provide documentation? Her fiancé…

***

RELATED | NANCY MACE ORIGIN STORY HEADLINES POLITICO

***

“Although Mace may have reimbursed her former fiancé or made payments to the bank account associated with the property for its expenses, she did not provide the OCC with documentation of such payments,” the report noted. “To the contrary, the OCC reviewed correspondence between Mace and her former fiancé’s accountant suggesting that while she had received reimbursement from the House for her lodging expenses, as of October 5, 2023, she had not contributed the funds to the bank account associated with the property.”

“This correspondence suggests that Mace received reimbursement for expenses for which she had not yet made any payment,” the report noted.

In other words, not only did Mace allegedly receive reimbursements exceeding the actual costs on the property she co-owned with her former fiancé, the report suggested the alleged impropriety could carry a steeper price tag if Mace received reimbursements for expenses she never made.

“If Mace did not pay for 100% of expenses related to the property — a determination the OCC could neither reach nor reject due to the congresswoman’s lack of cooperation — this would increase the disparity between the amounts Mace was reimbursed and her actual expenses incurred,” the report concluded.

Because Mace and three former staffers – Dan Hanlon, Lorie Khatod and Richard Chalkey – refused to cooperate with the investigation, the OCC report recommended the ethics committee issue subpoenas to all three of them.

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we track the latest developments in this investigation…

***

THE REPORT…

(U.S. House of Representatives)

***

