Black Democrat Backs ‘N-Word’-Dropping S.C. Governor Candidate

by WILL FOLKS

A black South Carolina lawmaker is endorsing the 2026 gubernatorial campaign of Mullins McLeod, the wealthy, white trial lawyer who screamed a racial slur in the back of Charleston, S.C. patrol car ten months ago.

And has yet to apologize for his actions…

State representative Wendell Gilliard backed McLeod’s gubernatorial campaign this weekend, referring to him as a “leader” who has consistently advocated on behalf of the black community.

According to Gilliard, McLeod is “not a politician he’s a public servant.” His qualifications include “showing up” in the aftermath of Mother Emanuel shooting in 2015.

“This gentleman was there,” Gilliard said, referring to McLeod. “He didn’t hesitate. He provided his knowledge and his service – not only to the community but to the state.”

Take a look…

Thank you Representative Wendell Gilliard. I appreciate your support.

1h pic.twitter.com/IjidtyCSJK — Mullins McLeod for SC Governor (@McLeodSCGov) March 1, 2026

McLeod’s candidacy has been a definitional hot mess from the very beginning. To recap: Days before he was originally scheduled to announced his campaign, FITSNews exclusively reported McLeod had been arrested for disorderly conduct on the Charleston battery.

The written report (.pdf) from his arrest was galling – with responding officers from the Charleston Police Department (CPD) noting the well-heeled attorney was “screaming” while “wearing only his underwear and shoes” at the time. When officers attempted to ascertain the reason for his bizarre behavior he “began yelling louder and locking out his arms.”

Asked for his name, McLeod said he was “God” and “Superman.”

Placed in the back of a patrol car, McLeod continued his rant – dropping the “n-word” and threatening physical violence against South Carolina Republican politicians (including attorney general Alan Wilson).

As he was being booked at the county jail, McLeod “continued to ramble incoherently and at one point lashed out and kicked another prisoner,” police alleged.

As bad as the incident report was, the release of the video accompanying it was even worse…

(Click to view)

(FITSTube)

Despite this unhinged behavior, McLeod plowed forward with his candidacy and gaslit anyone who dared to criticism him.

“Democrats have tried to get McLeod to exit this race… but he has defied those calls, setting up a truly worst case scenario for the Palmetto State’s perpetual minority party,” I noted earlier this year. “The longer McLeod stays in, the more delusional he becomes… and the deeper he drags Democrats down with him.”

McLeod and state representative Jermaine Johnson are the two announced candidates for the Democrat gubernatorial nomination this spring – although we’re told other candidates could be considering entering the race.

Filing for partisan primary offices opens at 12:00 p.m. EDT on March 16, 2026 and closes at the same time on March 30, 2026. The partisan primaries themselves are scheduled for June 9, 2026.

