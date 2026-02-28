Donald Trump Joins Israel in Launching War on Iran

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

With his nation sleeping and without congressional authorization, U.S. president Donald Trump – who campaigned on a pro-peace ‘America First’ agenda aimed at keeping our country out of costly foreign entanglements – joined forces with Israel in launching what he termed “major combat operations” against the Islamic Republican of Iran.

“Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime – a vicious group of very hard, terrible people,” Trump said in a video statement issued shortly before 3:00 a.m. EST. “Its menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas and our allies throughout the world. For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted ‘death to America’ and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder targeting the United States, our troops and the innocent people in many countries.”

President Donald J. Trump on the United States military combat operations in Iran: pic.twitter.com/LimJmpLkgZ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 28, 2026

“Israel and the United States embarked on an operation to remove the existential threat posed by the terrorist regime in Iran,” Israeli president Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement. “I thank our great friend, President Donald Trump, for his historic leadership.”

Parroting Trump’s line, Netanyahu stated “for 47 years, the Ayatollahs’ regime has chanted ‘Death to Israel.'”

This is a developing situation… please check back for updates.

