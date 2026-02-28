Dark Money Group Targets S.C. Supreme Court Justice

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

A so-called ‘Faith and Freedom’ dark money group is attacking an incumbent South Carolina supreme court justice just days before state lawmakers are scheduled to vote on his renomination to the bench.

As the 2026 legislative elections draw nigh, associate justice John Few has found himself on the receiving end of a barrage of statewide text missives emanating from a shadowy, Columbia, S.C.-based entity. The messages – attributed to the so-called “Faith and Freedom Coalition” – assailed Few for allegedly engaging in “deadly judicial activism” related to a 2023 abortion ruling.

Few is derided in the ads as a “known judicial activist” – one who is “responsible for thousands of abortions.”

The ad further accused Few of turning the Palmetto State into “the southeast’s abortion destination,” alleging “thousand of lives (were) lost” as a result of him casting the “deciding vote that struck down our Heartbeat Act with no constitutional basis.”

Take a look…

***

A screen capture of one of the text messages assailing South Carolina supreme court associate justice John Few. (Provided)

***

As previously reported, many South Carolina lawmakers remain livid with Few for forcing them to go back to the drawing board to rewrite a controversial abortion statute in 2023.

They reluctantly complied… and Few and his fellow justices signed off on the revised law last spring.

Did Few engage in judicial activism at any point during this process? No… his rulings merely guided lawmakers as they crafted a bill capable of passing constitutional muster. Frankly, legislators should be thanking him for doing his job – not trying to throw him off the bench.

Nonetheless, state lawmakers are eager to send Few – and all justices and judges who have the audacity to faithfully execute their oaths – a message that dissent of any kind will not be tolerated. Instead of recognizing the importance of the constitutional separation of powers, they are tightening their vise grip over the ostensibly independent judicial branch of government – tapping former S.C. House of Representatives’ speaker Jay Lucas to replace Few on the high court.

Lucas has virtually no judicial experience, is three years away from the court’s mandatory retirement age and recently experienced health issues that almost forced him from the race.

Is installing one of their stooges on the bench really how lawmakers intend to answer escalating calls for the reform of the Palmetto State’s corrupt system?

***

To recap: South Carolina is one of only two states in America in which legislators pick judges – and the only state in the nation where lawmakers control the nominating process preceding these legislative elections. This process has led to rampant corruption – prompting a growing movement intent on fixing the system.

Several key Senate leaders have expressed concerns about Lucas’ nomination – but his former chamber the House (which effectively controls judicial elections) has with limited exception been marching in lockstep, operating under orders from current S.C. House speaker Murrell Smith.

According to our sources, Few has only 12-15 votes lined up to support him in the House – well short of the number he would need to be competitive against Lucas in the upcoming election.

For those of you unfamiliar with how this process works, judges are selected by lawmakers during a joint session of the S.C. General Assembly. In such a joint session, it takes 86 votes to win – meaning the 124 -member House enjoys outsized influence over the 46 -member Senate in choosing judges. This is why so many former House members (and their wives and law partners) wind up serving on the bench in South Carolina.

This incestuous approach has not served the Palmetto State well. In fact, our audience will recall the so-called “Republican” legislature previously installing liberal Democrat lawmakers Jean Toal and Donald Beatty as chief justices – with catastrophic results for economic competitiveness and public safety. Lucas is a “Republican,” but the S.C. House was hardly a conservative chamber under his leadership. In fact, it was repeatedly designated as the “most liberal GOP legislature” in America while he held the gavel.

***

RELATED | SOUTH CAROLINA JUDICIAL COUP

***

There is a potential wrinkle to this process which could throw Lucas’ ascendency to the high court in jeopardy, however.

According to the S.C. Code of Laws § 2-19-80(C), were Few to withdraw from consideration ahead of the upcoming vote “the election for the office may not be held at (the) scheduled time.” Such a move would force the scandal-scarred S.C. Judicial Merit Selection Commission (SCJMSC) “to make other nominations for the office as though a new vacancy without an incumbent exists in that office, including reopening the application process with all required notices.”

In other words, were Few to drop out of the race – it would restart the process.

Would he do that?

“Justice Few is a realist,” one of his closest allies told us on condition of anonymity. “He fully understands that neither he — nor any sitting judge — could survive a contested race against the former Speaker of the House, who is being supported by the current Speaker of the House. He recognizes the political realities at play.”

“With that clarity, he is carefully weighing what is best for the judiciary as a whole, putting the long-term health and independence of the court above any personal consideration,” the source added.

Judicial elections in the S.C. General Assembly are scheduled for Wednesday (March 4, 2026). Keep it tuned to FITSNews for any new developments…

***

