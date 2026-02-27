LIVE: Murdaugh Appeal, Spivey Stand Your Ground, Vilardi Verdict, Anti Corruption Bill– Month in Review 2/27/2026

February featured significant developments in multiple stories FITSNews has been tracking for years.

We reported on three major legal proceedings this month: Alex Murdaugh‘s appeal before the S.C. Supreme Court, the Scott Spivey civil stand your ground hearing – which concluded in a ruling against defendant Weldon Boyd, and the quadruple murder trial which this afternoon resulted in a guilty verdict against defendant Amy Vilardi.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t also discuss our Andrew Fancher‘s multiple exclusive reports on disgraced former financier Jeffrey Epstein‘s South Carolina ties.

Fancher also has delivered his latest installment in the Chuck Wright saga, which has chronicled the downfall of Spartanburg County’s former sheriff.

***

The largest political publication in America penned a sprawling feature story about U.S. congresswoman Nancy Mace focusing on her personal and political evolution. The piece pulls together themes we’ve been discussing for months and features an attention to detail rarely seen in 21st century journalism.

Finally, two of the Palmetto State’s top political troublemakers, state representative Joe White and first circuit solicitor and attorney general candidate David Pascoe stirred the pot at the S.C. State House by taking aim at the Palmetto State’s sole statue of limitations, one that imposes a four year time limit on the prosecution of public corruption.

***

***

