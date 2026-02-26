South Carolina Shakeup: Midlands Residents Rattled By Earthquake

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ERIN PARROTT

Residents across the Midlands region of South Carolina felt a noticeable tremor on Thursday afternoon (February 26, 2026) as the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed a magnitude ~3.0 earthquake centered approximately 3.1 miles west-southwest of Irmo, S.C.

According to seismic tracking data, the quake struck at approximately 12:17 p.m. EST – and occurred at a depth shallow enough that shaking was felt across a broad stretch of the Midlands.

While smaller quakes are not uncommon in the Palmetto State, Thursday’s event marked one of the stronger tremors the region has experienced this year. There were no immediate reports of injuries, structural damage or emergency declarations from local authorities.

Social media and local community posts quickly lit up after the quake hit, with residents describing windows shaking, walls trembling and floors vibrating for several seconds. Officials emphasized that quakes of this magnitude are typically harmless – particularly at shallow depths like this one.

Shaking was felt at FITSNews‘ world headquarters in northwest Columbia – and at the S.C. Emergency Management Division (SCEMD)’s operations center in West Columbia, S.C.

“We felt the earth move under our feet,” the agency noted.

The last few weeks have seen multiple minor quakes in the Midlands, including several in the 2.0–2.8 magnitude-range earlier in February, suggesting a modest uptick in local seismic activity.

South Carolina isn’t typically thought of as a seismic hotbed, but the state does experience occasional quakes, often without warning.

The eastern United States is underlain by ancient fault systems – remnants of long-buried rifts such as the South Georgia Rift – that can produce intra-plate earthquakes like this one.

Last year, FITSNews reported on a “earthquake swarm” in Greenwood County. Then, a series of small tremors rattled the state’s Upstate region and underscored that seismic events, while infrequent, still happen across broad areas of South Carolina.

SCEMD officials urged South Carolinians to be prepared for quakes: reminding them to drop, cover and hold on during shaking, secure heavy furniture and have a plan for your household. Earthquake preparedness doesn’t just apply to the West Coast – as today’s event reminds us, the earth beneath the Palmetto State can move, too.

“While there have not been any large-scale earthquakes in South Carolina in recent years, a 2001 study confirmed the state is extremely vulnerable to earthquake activity,” SCEMD officials noted.

Fortunately, only one major quake has hit the Palmetto State over the past two centuries. The earthquake which struck Charleston, S.C. at approximately 9:50 p.m. on August 31, 1886 had an estimated magnitude of between 6.9 and 7.3 on the Richter scale and was felt over 2.5 million square miles. At least sixty people perished in the ensuing disaster, which did an estimated $200 million of damage, after adjusting for inflation.

According to South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) records, seismic activity has ticked up in recent years – with 35 confirmed earthquakes in 2025, compared to 30 in 2024 and 28 in 2023.

FITSNews will continue to monitor updates from the USGS, SCEMD and local officials as more information becomes available.

