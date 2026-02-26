No Jail Time Recommended for Probation-Violating Lowcountry Sex Offender

“Even when the justice system sets clear consequences for child exploitation, those consequences are not enforced.”

by DYLAN NOLAN

Travis Reed Gaye, 27, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina was charged in 2023 with seven felony counts related to the sexual exploitation of a minor. He ultimately pled guilty to a single count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor in November 2025.

According to court records (.pdf), all but one of Gaye’s charges were dismissed or not indicted pursuant to a plea deal extended to him by the office of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson.

Under the terms of his plea, Gaye was required to register as a sex offender(.pdf) and faced a suspended prison sentence of up to ten ( 10 ) years if he violated the terms of his probation agreement.

Just thirty-six ( 36 ) days after he entered into his plea, Gaye was accused of precisely such a violation.

In an arrest warrant (.pdf) prepared by S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS) agent Chaz Faranqui, Gaye stands accused of having violated probation requirements mandating he not consume alcohol – or possess sexually explicit material.

According to the attached affidavit, during a December 2025 visit to Gaye’s residence a PPP agent noticed “an open container of alcohol on the night stand in his bedroom.”

The agent – without making mention of the container he was visually observing next to Gaye’s bed – asked Gaye if he had been consuming alcohol.

Gaye allegedly denied drinking – only for the agent to point out the can and note the presence of “more open containers… on the floor in between his bed and behind his night stand.”

South Carolina’s standard sex offender conditions explicitly forbid the consumption of alcohol.

More disturbing than beer cans, though, the arrest warrant alleged Gaye broke another condition of his probation prohibiting the possession, use or purchase of sexually explicit material.

While Gaye allegedly denied the presence of any inappropriate material on his phone when questioned by the agent, a subsequent search of the device revealed his use of a dating app to exchange sexually explicit material.

The “agent found sexually explicit material on (the) Bumble dating app,” the warrant stated, adding Gaye “also sent a image that shows sexually explicit urges.” A search of the device also revealed Gaye having recently installed Reddit, Snapchat and Instagram on the device.

This is directly violative of Gaye’s probation, which demands defendants agree not to “purchase, possess, or use any sexually stimulating or sexually explicit material or device.”

Parole officials also alleged Gaye was searching for sex chat websites on Google just days after entering his guilty plea.

Reed Gaye was arrested again pursuant to his multiple parole violations, but was immediately released on bond – a fact that has engendered deep concern in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood where he resides.

The state’s sex offender registry – maintained by the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) – currently lists Gaye’s residence at 312 Royall Avenue in Mount Pleasant, directly across the street from James B. Edwards Park where children routinely play and participate in tennis lessons.

Nearly 500 individuals have signed onto a petition created after Gaye was granted bond protesting the state’s handling of the case.

The petition plainly lays out the facts of the case:

“In November 2025, Travis Reed Gaye pleaded guilty to a child sex crime involving the exploitation of an infant. As part of his plea deal, he agreed to strict probation conditions, including a ban on possessing sexually explicit material,” it stated.

“The agreement was clear,” it added. “If he violated probation, he would serve 10 years in prison.”

Yet “just weeks later … he possessed sexually explicit material across multiple apps and lied to officers about it,” and “instead of being sent to prison as promised, Gaye was released the same day on bond.”

These public Mount Pleasant, S.C. tennis courts are used by children – and are located directly across the street from the residence of confessed sex offender Travis Reed Gaye. (Dylan Nolan/FITSNews)

In addition to laying out the disturbing fact pattern associated with Gaye’s case, the petition also highlighted the troubling message its ongoing mishandling sends to the public – and to sexual predators.

“It tells us that even when the justice system sets clear consequences for child exploitation, those consequences are not enforced,”

What the petition’s signatories didn’t know at the time the document was authored, is that SCDPPPS would not argue for Gaye to have his probation revoked – instead merely suggesting he should be subjected to more intense monitoring.

Charlie Condon

At a hearing this Monday (February 23, 2025) before S.C. circuit court judge David S. Graham, Gaye was represented by former S.C. attorney general Charlie Condon.

Condon cited polygraph examinations as he argued to the court that his client is “not a pedophile.”

Reporter Emily Johnson of WCSC TV-5 (CBS – Charleston) also quoted Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) sex offender treatment program director Bill Burke denying Gaye is a pedophile.

“I’m concerned about his drinking, but he’s not a high-risk individual to the community,” Dr. Burke said, adding his assessment of Gaye was shared by other professionals in his department.

“That’s not just my opinion, that’s the opinion of other four doctors at MUSC,” Burke said.

FITSNews attempted to reach MUSC with inquiries regarding this assessment, but the hospital system declined comment.

MUSC’s Charleston, South Carolina campus (Dylan Nolan/FITSNews)

“I want to assure everyone that I am not dangerous: never will be, never have been,” Gaye said during the hearing. “I am going to do everything I can to continue my probation.”

At the conclusion of the hearing, Graham found Gaye had willfully violated his probation and took the matter under advisement – with the intent of issuing an order by the end of the week.

A Mount Pleasant parent granted anonymity to speak freely expressed their belief that the state has thus far failed to protect their neighborhood – and their children.

“Given all the public concern expressed we thought that the probation office and the attorney general’s office would take this a bit more seriously and act to protect the community,” the parent told FITSNews. “In our view, they fell short of their duty.”

SCDPPPS has yes to respond to FITSNews‘ inquiry as to why it didn’t ask Graham to incarcerate Gaye pursuant to the plea agreement he entered.

