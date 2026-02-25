Yet Another Mount Pleasant Officer ‘Separated’ Amid Cheating Scandal

Former police sergeant accused of directing subordinates to “share answers” on academy exam.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ANDY FANCHER

***

One of the largest municipal police forces in South Carolina has lost yet another officer in connection with a sweeping test cheating scandal – bringing the total number of officers separated amid the fallout to nearly a dozen.

Sergeant Charles Rhett Stafford, a nearly 12-year veteran of the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD), resigned on February 6, 2026 for “reasons involving misconduct.” This revelation comes courtesy of separation paperwork provided by the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA).

That same paperwork stated Stafford “directed subordinates” to “share answers” on the test at the center of the scandal: a recertification exam required for officers to administer breathalyzer examinations in DUI cases.

***

(Mount Pleasant Police Department/Facebook)

***

According to the SCCJA, the test in question consists of 20 multiple choice questions with a 30-minute time limit. Just two weeks before Stafford’s resignation, ten ( 10 ) MPPD officers were decertified and accused by the department of cheating on this exam. In a statement released at the time, police chief Mark Arnold said those officers “provided and received test answers.”

FITSNews later identified the officers as St. Claire Clinkscales, Alec Cummings, Zachary Bonadies, Jamie Matthews, Caroline Drolet, Kendall Jost, Vincenzo Pagliaroli, Harrison Hodgert, Adam Sher and Caleb Glenn.

Stafford was not part of that initial wave of separations. The highest-ranking officer tied to the scheme so far, his resignation brings the department’s confirmed total of officers involved to 11 .

Within days of that total rising, Arnold issued his first public statement since the scandal broke on January 23, offering insight into how MPPD reached this point.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Shared to the town’s Facebook page, Arnold wrote that he first became aware of the test-cheating allegations in December 2025 – and initiated an internal investigation shortly thereafter.

“During that initial investigation, an officer admitted to cheating on a required exam and identified a second officer who was also involved,” the chief wrote. “Both officers were terminated on December 23, 2025.”

State records indicated the two officers referenced in the initial investigation were Glen and Sher. Separation records alleged that Glenn “admitted to asking” another officer for answers, while Sher’s paperwork stated he “provided answers” during the same exam.

Arnold wrote that after the two terminations, “one of the officers” sent an email to town officials alleging that additional officers had also cheated on the exam. A second internal investigation then commenced, according to the chief.

***

RELATED | OFFICERS IDENTIFIED IN MOUNT PLEASANT CHEATING SCANDAL

***

The second investigation involved more than 85 interviews, Arnold said, adding that agents with the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) were contacted but did not participate because the allegations did not meet the threshold for criminal conduct.

Arnold further reassured the public that every officer allegedly involved has since been separated from MPPD. He declined, however, to release the officers’ identities — citing concern that doing so could “jeopardize” their appeal process before the SCCJA.

Under South Carolina law, officers separated for reasons involving misconduct have three years to request a contested case hearing before their decertification becomes permanent.

During a media call regarding the scandal earlier this month, SCCJA director Jackie Swindler said the vast majority of officers accused of misconduct do not pursue a hearing.

He also stressed the difficulty of overturning a finding of misconduct, particularly in cases involving allegations of dishonesty… such as test cheating.

“People can try to get around things if they want to,” Swindler said. “But there are consequences.”

FITSNews asked the SCCJA whether all 11 officers had requested an appeal of the misconduct findings. The academy confirmed receipt of our request.

This story may be updated…

Write to Andrew Fancher at andy@fitsnews.com.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Andrew Fancher in downtown Dallas. (Provided)

Andrew Fancher is a Lone Star Emmy Award–winning journalist from Dallas, Texas. He joined FITSNews in 2023 after leaving an NBC affiliate, where he served as on-air talent. His reporting focuses on public corruption in South Carolina, with an emphasis on law enforcement misconduct and abuse of power.