South Carolina ‘Republicans’ Still Haven’t Advanced Congressional Redistricting Bill

by WILL FOLKS

***

Nearly two months into the 2026 legislative session, South Carolina’s Republican ‘supermajority’ is finally considering legislation that would redraw the Palmetto State’s congressional districts – a top priority of the administration of U.S. president Donald Trump.

What took them so long? That’s an excellent question…

As more Democrat states – most recently Virginia – redraw their congressional boundaries in a bid to boost Democrat representation in the U.S. House of Representatives, GOP-controlled states are pushing back.

Well, except for South Carolina – home to arguably the most liberal GOP legislature in America. In fact, establishment Republicans in the S.C. House of Representatives have steadfastly refused to advance legislation sponsored by S.C. Freedom Caucus leader Jordan Pace aimed at redrawing congressional lines.

***

South Carolina has seven congressional districts – six held by Republicans and one (the sixth district) held by Democrats. Pace wants to redraw the map to make the heavily gerrymandered sixth congressional district “more competitive, thereby better reflecting the voices of voters across the spectrum.”

Deliberately drawn to ensure representation by a black Democrat, the sixth district has been represented since its inception in 1992 by former majority whip Jim Clyburn. In fact, Clyburn has worked cooperatively for decades with GOP leaders to ensure its percentage of the black, voting age population never fell below a certain level – guaranteeing his election in perpetuity.

In the fall of 2021, FITSNews penned a lengthy story discussing the extent to which Clyburn was manipulating the state’s decennial redistricting process to his advantage – working in secret with GOP leaders to protect his fiefdom. More recently, Clyburn’s self-serving role in this process was exposed for all to see by ProPublica.

Despite this, Clyburn has hypocritically assailed his GOP co-conspirators for allegedly drawing “racist” districts.

***

Pace referenced Clyburn’s involvement in the drawing of the Palmetto State’s existing maps during testimony before a S.C. House judiciary subcommittee chaired by state representative Jay Jordan this Wednesday (February 25, 2026).

“The perception is there was undue influence from the current holder of the office,” he noted.

That’s certainly a polite way of putting it…

According to Pace, his proposed map – which is included in his redistricting bill, H. 4717 – is “racially agnostic.” It’s also unlikely to guarantee a GOP victory come November.

“This is not a plan that would give the Republicans a dominant advantage in the sixth district,” Pace told subcommittee members. According to the Freedom Caucus leader, the new lines would simply make the district more competitive, turning it into a +4 Democrat seat from its current partisan lean of +14 Democrat.

***

Proposed S.C. congressional map advanced by state representative Jordan Pace. (S.C. State House)

***

Justin Bamberg challenged Pace on his motivation for proposing new congressional boundaries, citing discussions the latter held in Washington, D.C. in recent months.

“There was no input on what the map would look like,” Pace said, defending his conversation’s in our nation’s capital.

Bamberg continued to press Pace, though.

“I just want to know who you talked to in Washington D.C. about South Carolina’s maps,” Bamberg said.

Pace eventually acknowledged having discussions with “staffers at the White House,” although he declined to identify these individuals by name.

In addition to Trump, fifth district congressman (and 2026 gubernatorial candidate) Ralph Norman has been leading the charge to redraw South Carolina’s congressional boundaries – saying last month it was “past time” the Palmetto State joined other GOP states in doing so.

Norman has made redrawing our districts a central plank of his gubernatorial bid.

***

***

“At the end of last year, I called on the South Carolina General Assembly to redraw our district lines to reflect the will of the people,” Norman told FITSNews on Wednesday as the hearing was taking place. “I am encouraged to see this hearing to redraw our lines move forward. With Republican supermajorities in Columbia, we have an opportunity to dismantle the status quo and create competition in our congressional seats. It’s time to give the people of South Carolina the representation they deserve!”

Numerous GOP leaders have signaled their support for Pace’s proposed map, too.

“Competitive districts strengthen democracy,” John Mace McGrath, chairman of the Berkeley County GOP, testified before the committee.

That’s accurate… at all levels.

Neighboring Dorchester County GOP chairman CJ Westfall also testified on behalf of Pace’s bill, citing the urgency national Democrats are currently bringing to the debate.

“They are not timid, they are not cautious,” Westfall said of the Democrats. “They understand that elections have consequences.”

Despite overwhelming support from national, state and local leaders – and a razor-thin Republican majority in Washington, D.C. – the House judiciary subcommittee adjourned debate without taking any action on Pace’s bill.

***

